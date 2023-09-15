“It's about being mentally strong” - Nyjah Huston discloses his journey from injury to success

American skateboarder Nyjah Huston openly shared his journey to swift recovery from a serious ankle injury that nearly derailed his Olympic dream.

In an exclusive interview with The Olympics, Huston, a six-time world champion and 12-time X Games gold medalist, detailed how he bounced back from this setback and what keeps him skating at the highest level.

Nyjah Huston looks on during the Men's Skateboard Park Elimination round during the X Games California 2023

Nyjah Huston suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle during a practice session in February, just months before skateboarding's debut as an Olympic sport in Tokyo. He underwent surgery and was initially expected to need six weeks to recover. Remarkably, he defied expectations, returning to action in May and securing a spot on the US Olympic team.

Huston credited his speedy recovery to his commitment to fitness and nutrition, which he emphasized as vital for skateboarders aiming to perform well and avoid injuries. He stated:

“That's everything from working out to eating right to stretching daily; all of these factors make a significant difference, especially coming back from injuries like this.”

He also stressed the importance of a positive mindset and unwavering focus on goals, saying:

“It's about being mentally strong and not letting anything discourage you. You have to keep pushing yourself and believe in yourself.”

Huston wants to continue skating for as long as possible and inspire the next generation of skateboarders.

“Even if you're just a street skater, it helps you skate better, take harder falls, and skate longer. For me, the main thing is I want to skate as long as humanly possible. I want to be 70 years old, gripping.”

Nyjah Huston reveals the story behind his crook revert trick

Nyjah Huston, the skateboarding superstar who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has shared the story behind his amazing crook revert trick on Instagram. The trick, which involves grinding on a rail with the front truck, then spinning 180 degrees and landing on the other side, was captured on video by his friend Anthony Travis.

Nyjah Huston wrote on his Instagram post that he had just finished filming a line in downtown LA with Travis, when he showed him a photo of a spot with a rail and a kink. He said he couldn’t think of anything he wanted to try at first, then one of his friends suggested he try a backside grind to frontside boardslide on the other side. He said that clearly didn’t go well, as he fell hard on the pavement.

Huston expressed that he then started messing around with some crooked grinds for fun, and noticed how the kink was taking his shoulders. That’s when he thought of reverting out. He said he didn’t even realize his face went through a tree until he watched the clip after. He said sometimes things just work out and the most random spots and sessions can be some of the best.