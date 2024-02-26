Shaun White's girlfriend Nina Dobrev shares glimpses of the couple's road trip

Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev recently embarked on a road trip to Nevada accompanied by the latter's pet dog Maverick and some friends.

White has been very active on social media ever since he bid goodbye to the sport after the Winter Olympics in 2022. The three-time Olympic gold medalist often shares glimpses of his life with his fans on his social media handles.

He has also been focusing on building his own clothing brand named 'Whitespace,' an active lifestyle brand which was launched in 2022.

Recently, White and Dobrev shared snippets of their road trip on their Instagram handles. After spending quality time snowboarding on the slopes of Park City, Utah, the couple set out on a road trip to Nevada.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev on their road trip (@shaunwhite)

They were seen jamming to music and enjoying their time. White posted some more snippets of their trip on Snapchat as well, while Dobrev posted a story on her Instagram handle which featured White singing along as he drove.

"Daaad. You're embarassing me infront of my friends," she captioned the video.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev on their road trip (@nina)

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's relationship

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev at The Royal Film Performance & UK Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick"

Shaun White met Nina Dobrev for the first time at an award show back in 2012. At the time, White was a medal-winning Olympian, while Dobrev was an established actress. They did not have a formal introduction during their first meeting.

The duo reconnected in 2019 when they met in Florida at an event. They were spotted by some fans, who were eager to click pictures with the Vampire Diaries actress, while having dinner at a restaurant.

They both sparked dating rumors for the first time when they were clicked riding bicycles in Malibu late in March 2020. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020.

Since then, they have frequently been featured on each other's social media handles. The couple enjoy snowboarding together, often posting videos of the same. They both also collaborated on painting Dobrev's house during the quarantine.

Dobrev could not be present at the venue of the 2022 Winter Olympics, White's final Games, due to COVID restrictions. However, she later stated that she supported and cheered for him from home by watching all his games anxiously.