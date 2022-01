Olympic Speed Skating Events - Dates, Locations, Stadiums & more

Speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held between February 5 and 19 in Beijing, China. It will be the 24th time that the speed skating events will take place at the Winter Olympics (17th time for women).

A total of 166 athletes will compete at the 2022 Winter Games ( 83 men and 83 women).

How many Speed Skating events are in the Winter Olympics 2022?

A total of 14 Speed Skating events (seven men's and seven women's events each) are scheduled to take place at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

500 m ( men and women)

1,000m (men and women)

1,500m (men and women)

3,000m (women)

5,000m (men and women)

10,000m (men)

Team Pursuit (Men and Women)

Mass start (men and women)

What are the different Speed Skating Events at the Bejing Olympics dates:

February 5

Women’s 3000m

February 6

Men’s 5000m

February 7

Women’s 1500m

February 8

Men’s 1500m

February 10

Women’s 5000 metres

February 11

Men’s 10,000m

February 12

Team pursuit women – Quarterfinals

Men’s 500m

February 13

Team pursuit men – Quarterfinals

Women’s 500 metres

February 15

Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals

Men's Team Pursuit Semifinals

Women's Team Pursuit Final D

Women's Team Pursuit Final C

Men's Team Pursuit Final D

Men's Team Pursuit Final C

Women's Team Pursuit Final B (bronze medal)

Women's Team Pursuit Final A (gold medal)

Men's Team Pursuit Final B (bronze medal)

Men's Team Pursuit Final A (gold medal)

February 17

Women's 1000m (gold medal)

February 18

Men's 1000m (gold medal)

February 19

Mass start men

Mass Start Women

Mass start men's final

Mass Start Women's final

Olympic Speed Skating Events Stadiums:

The National Speed Skating Oval - bearing the nickname "The Ice Ribbon" - will host all the speed skating events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

