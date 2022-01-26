Olympic Cross Country Skiing Events - Dates, Locations, Stadiums & more

Cross-country skiing has been an integral part of the Winter Olympics, having featured in every edition of the tournament since the inaugural Winter Games in 1924.

Cross-country skiing is a form of skiing where skiers rely on their own locomotion to move across snow-covered terrain rather than using ski lifts or other forms of assistance.

The sport tests the endurance of athletes as they compete over long distances on skis, using different techniques to move forward. With the Nordic nations leading the way, Johannes Klaebo of Norway and Russia's Alexander Bolshunov are the two biggest names in the men's competition.

Meanwhile, Natalya Neprayeva (Russia), Therese Johaug (Norway) and Ebba Andersson (Sweden) are among the leading women to look out for in Beijing.

How many cross-country skiing events are in the Winter Olympics 2022?

Individual

Sprint

Team Sprint

Skiathlon

Relay

Mass Start

Olympic cross-country skiing events dates & stadiums

Cross-country skiing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be contested from February 5 to 20. A total of 296 cross-country skiers will be competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. This includes 148 men and 148 women skiers competing in 12 different events in Beijing.

The cross-country skiing events are going to take place at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

Cross-country skiing dates and events:

February 5

Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

February 6

Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon

February 8

Women's Sprint Free Qualification

Men's Sprint Free Qualification

Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

Women's Sprint Free Semifinals

Men's Sprint Free Semifinals

Women's Sprint Free Final

Men's Sprint Free Final

February 10

Women's 10km Classical

February 11

Men's 15km Classical

February 12

Women's 4x5km Relay

February 13

Men's 4x10km Relay

February 16

Women's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

Women's Team Sprint Classic Final

Men's Team Sprint Classic Final

February 19

Men's 50km Freestyle

February 20

Women's 30km Freestyle

