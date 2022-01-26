Olympic Cross Country Skiing Events - Dates, Locations, Stadiums & more

Cross-country skiing has been an integral part of the Winter Olympics, having featured in every edition of the tournament since the inaugural Winter Games in 1924.
Cross-country skiing is a form of skiing where skiers rely on their own locomotion to move across snow-covered terrain rather than using ski lifts or other forms of assistance.
The sport tests the endurance of athletes as they compete over long distances on skis, using different techniques to move forward. With the Nordic nations leading the way, Johannes Klaebo of Norway and Russia's Alexander Bolshunov are the two biggest names in the men's competition.
Meanwhile, Natalya Neprayeva (Russia), Therese Johaug (Norway) and Ebba Andersson (Sweden) are among the leading women to look out for in Beijing.
How many cross-country skiing events are in the Winter Olympics 2022?
Individual
Sprint
Team Sprint
Skiathlon
Relay
Mass Start
Olympic cross-country skiing events dates & stadiums
Cross-country skiing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be contested from February 5 to 20. A total of 296 cross-country skiers will be competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. This includes 148 men and 148 women skiers competing in 12 different events in Beijing.
The cross-country skiing events are going to take place at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.
Cross-country skiing dates and events:
February 5
Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon
February 6
Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon
February 8
Women's Sprint Free Qualification
Men's Sprint Free Qualification
Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals
Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals
Women's Sprint Free Semifinals
Men's Sprint Free Semifinals
Women's Sprint Free Final
Men's Sprint Free Final
February 10
Women's 10km Classical
February 11
Men's 15km Classical
February 12
Women's 4x5km Relay
February 13
Men's 4x10km Relay
February 16
Women's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals
Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals
Women's Team Sprint Classic Final
Men's Team Sprint Classic Final
February 19
Men's 50km Freestyle
February 20
Women's 30km Freestyle
