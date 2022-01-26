Winter Olympics Countries & Host Cities: From 1924 to 2034

The Winter Olympic Games is a major international multi-sport event. The mega-event is held once every four years for sports practiced on snow and ice. The inaugural edition of the Winter Olympics, was held in 1924 in Chamonix, France. Meanwhile, the latest edition of the 2022 Winter Games is slated to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 onwards.

The upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics will commence on 4 February 2022 and will conclude on 20 February 2022 in Beijing, China.

The United States of America and France have hosted the highest number of Winter Olympics with four and three times each. The USA: 1932, 1960, 1980 and 2002. Meanwhile, France hosted thrice:1924, 1968 and 1992.

However, in 1994, the winter Olympic Games were held in a two year gap. It was decided that the Winter Games will take place two years after the summer Games. In order to achieve that, the Winter Games were held just two years apart in 1992 and 1994.

List of all Winter Olympics Countries:

2026- Italy

2022- China

2018- South Korea

2014- Russia

2010- Canada

2006- Italy

2002- United States

1998- Japan

1994- Norway

1992- France

1988- Canada

1984- Yugoslavia

1980- United States

1976- Austria

1972- Japan

1968- France

1964- Austria

1960- United States

1956- Italy

1952- Norway

1948- Switzerland

1944- Canceled

1940- Canceled

1936- Germany

1932- United States

1828- Switzerland

1924- France

List of all Winter Host Cities:

2026 Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo

2022 Beijing

2018 PyeongChang

2014 Sochi

2010 Vancouver

2006 Torino

2002 Salt Lake City

1998 Nagano

1994 Lillehammer

1992 Albertville

1988 Calgary

1984 Sarajevo

1980 Lake Placid

1976 Innsbruck

1972 Sapporo

1968 Grenoble

1964 Innsbruck

1960 Squaw Valley

1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo

1952 Oslo

1948 St. Moritz

1944 canceled

1940 canceled

1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen

1932 Lake Placid

1928 St. Moritz

1924 Chamonix

