Winter Olympics Countries & Host Cities: From 1924 to 2034

The Winter Olympic Games is a major international multi-sport event. The mega-event is held once every four years for sports practiced on snow and ice. The inaugural edition of the Winter Olympics, was held in 1924 in Chamonix, France. Meanwhile, the latest edition of the 2022 Winter Games is slated to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 onwards.
The upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics will commence on 4 February 2022 and will conclude on 20 February 2022 in Beijing, China.
The United States of America and France have hosted the highest number of Winter Olympics with four and three times each. The USA: 1932, 1960, 1980 and 2002. Meanwhile, France hosted thrice:1924, 1968 and 1992.
However, in 1994, the winter Olympic Games were held in a two year gap. It was decided that the Winter Games will take place two years after the summer Games. In order to achieve that, the Winter Games were held just two years apart in 1992 and 1994.
List of all Winter Olympics Countries:
2026- Italy
2022- China
2018- South Korea
2014- Russia
2010- Canada
2006- Italy
2002- United States
1998- Japan
1994- Norway
1992- France
1988- Canada
1984- Yugoslavia
1980- United States
1976- Austria
1972- Japan
1968- France
1964- Austria
1960- United States
1956- Italy
1952- Norway
1948- Switzerland
1944- Canceled
1940- Canceled
1936- Germany
1932- United States
1828- Switzerland
1924- France
List of all Winter Host Cities:
2026 Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo
2022 Beijing
2018 PyeongChang
2014 Sochi
2010 Vancouver
2006 Torino
2002 Salt Lake City
1998 Nagano
1994 Lillehammer
1992 Albertville
1988 Calgary
1984 Sarajevo
1980 Lake Placid
1976 Innsbruck
1972 Sapporo
1968 Grenoble
1964 Innsbruck
1960 Squaw Valley
1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo
1952 Oslo
1948 St. Moritz
1944 canceled
1940 canceled
1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen
1932 Lake Placid
1928 St. Moritz
1924 Chamonix