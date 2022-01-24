Winter Olympic 2022: Location, Venues & Stadiums List

The upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics will commence on 4 February 2022 and will conclude on 20 February 2022 in Beijing, China. A total of 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports will take place at this year's Games.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will hold its opening and closing ceremonies at the Beijing National Stadium (also known as Bird’s Nest) on February 4 and 20, 2022 respectively.

Winter Olympic 2022 Locations:

The venues for the Winter Games in 2022 have been divided into three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. Here, we take a more detailed look at every competition venue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Bejing Winter Olympic Stadiums:

Beijing 2022’s winter games will take place in 25 venues — 12 competition venues, 3 training venues, 3 Olympic villages, 3 medal plazas, 3 media centers, and 1 ceremony venue — spread over the three clusters.

Of the 12 competition venues, 6 are in the Beijing Cluster, 2 are in the Yanqing Cluster, and 4 are in the Zhangjiakou Cluster.

The 2022 Winter Olympics locations are Beijing National Aquatics Center, Beijing National Indoor Stadium, Big Air Shougang, Cadillac Center (Wukesong Arena), Capital Indoor Stadium, National Sliding Centre, National Speed Skating Oval, National Stadium and Olympic Village.

Beijing Cluster:

1.National Aquatics Centre

Events/Competitions: Curling

2.National Indoor Stadium:

Events/Competitions: Ice Hockey

3.Wukesong Sports Centre:

Events/Competitions: Ice Hockey

4.National Speed Skating Oval:

Events/Competitions: Speed Skating

5.Capital Indoor Stadium:

Events/Competitions: Short Track Speed Skating, Figure Skating

6.Big Air Shougang:

Events/Competitions: Freestyle Skiing Big Air, Snowboard Big Air

Yanqing Cluster:

7.National Sliding Centre:

Events/Competitions: Bobsleigh, Skeleton, Luge

8.National Alpine Ski Centre:

Events/Competitions: Alpine Skiing

Zhangjiakou Cluster:

9.National Biathlon Centre:

Events/Competitions: Biathlon

10.National Ski Jumping Centre:

Events/Competitions: Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined (Ski Jumping)

11.National Cross-Country Centre:

Events/Competitions: Cross-Country, Nordic Combined (Cross-Country)

12. Genting Snow Park:

Events/Competitions: Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding

