China's Eileen Gu wins halfpipe gold, becomes first freeskier to bag three medals in same edition of Winter Olympics

China's Eileen Gu scripted history after clinching the women's halfpipe gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics today (February 18). With this, she became the first freeskier to win three Winter Olympic medals in the same edition.

She opened the final with a run of 93.25 to take the lead, and then went on to score a 95.25 during the second run at the Secret Garden pipe in Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou.

Earlier, Eileen won a gold medal in the Big Air event and also bagged a silver medal in slopestyle. No freestyle skier has ever won three medals at the Winter Games previously.

Meanwhile, Canada's Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker bagged silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's halfpipe event.

"It's changed my life"- says China's Eileen Gu after scriping history at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu has made winning medals at the Winter Olympics look effortless and achievable.

On being asked about her experience, Gu said:

“I feel at peace. I feel grateful. I feel proud. Skiing is all about fun and individuality and being able to express yourself and find that flow, and for myself I really find that in halfpipe. Being able to feel the rhythm of the walls, and being able to put unique grabs, to try different axis, spin different directions — it’s really fun and it’s the essence of the sport.”

For Gu, who has been soaking in the limelight all along, the love from across the globe and acknowledgement seemed surreal.

“It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I’ve ever experienced in my life. It's changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same.”

