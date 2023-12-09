“I might know someone who could teach” - Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Jason Kelce and his wife's hilarious skiing incident

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to a skiing incident recently narrated by NFL player Jason Kelce.

The Philadelphia Eagles center shared how he and his brother, NFL player Travis Kelce, skied down the Aspen mountains twenty minutes before Kylie Kelce. During the latest episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the 36-year-old shared about their vacation at the Aspen Mountains during the Winter X Games.

Jason revealed that when they went to the skiing destination, they were asked about their skills by an instructor. The NFL player had not skied for over a decade whereas his wife had never tried her hands on it.

Jason, who was ready to ski after a decade, convinced Kylie by telling her,

“I was like listen Ky, it’s not that hard — pizza, french fry, you’ll be fine,”

The NFL player further shared about how it went when they started skiing,

"We get off that lift and right away pizza ain't slowing her down, she’s pizza-ing and she is pizza-ing down the mountain,” said Jason Kelce.

As the couple came down the slope, Kylie was left far behind. She took 20 minutes more to ski down and by that time, Travis and Jason were having their second beer.

On learning about the couple’s ski story, Mikaela Shiffrin immediately reacted, indirectly suggesting that she could teach Kylie Kelce skiing. She shared their podcast video and wrote on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"I might know someone who could teach Kylie," wrote Mikaela Shiffrin.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend on their relationship

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde (Image via Instagram)

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have been in a relationship for over two years now. Kilde, who is an 11-time World Cup winner in the downhill event, won a silver medal in the combined event and a bronze medal in Super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Being a celebrity couple, Kilde and Shiffrin frequently provide fans with insights into their relationship. Recently, in an interview with Olympics.com, the Norwegian skier revealed how the couple manages their public and private life.

He said last month:

"It's been a little bit round edges and not taking yourself too seriously. To give a space for your partner and also other human beings is something I've experienced as being really cool and a great way of living. That's how we also do our relationship, is that we are just authentic and we don't need to hide anything and there's nothing to hide,"

Moreover, Kilde said that he valued being with someone who has the same interests as him, adding that it 'can't be better' when it comes to the 'balance' in their relationship.