Indian skier Arif Khan qualifies for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

India's Alpine skier Arif Khan has secured a berth for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing. Arif booked a place at a qualifying event in Dubai. The Winter Games are to be held between February 4 and 20 next year.

“Arif Khan qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics on ski and snow board,” Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a tweet.

Arif, who hails from the Hajibal Tanmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir, has represented India at four World Championships. He has participated in almost 100 international competitions, including the South Asian Games, Asian Games and World Ski Championships.

He is currently the only Indian skier to secure a spot in the 2022 Winter Games.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Arif on qualifying for the winter sports showpiece.

“Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you,” Abdullah tweeted.

Farooq Khan, advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, also congratulated Arif as did the J&K Sports Council and Youth Services Sports Department.

"The creation of world-class sporting infrastructure with training and coaching facilities has started showing results and more and more players are getting selected for National and International sports events," Farooq Khan said in a statement.

The Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir called it a "proud moment" for the country and congratulated Arif.

"Congratulations to skier Arif Khan for qualifying for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. It is a proud moment for the whole country. @JKSportsCouncil to ensure Arif is provided with world-class training facilities by best-in-class coaches&support staff. I wish him all the best for the Games," tweeted the Office of LG J and K.

