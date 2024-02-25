Lindsey Vonn recently returned to Vancouver for the first time after the 2010 Winter Olympics. Coming back to Whistler after over a decade led to a moment of nostalgia for the former Alpine skiing star.

The American made her World Cup debut at the age of 16. She participated in the World Cup held in Park City, Utah, in November 2000 as part of the United States Alpine skiing team.

In 2018, Lindsey announced that she would be retiring after the 2019 season. The 2019 World Championships, held in Sweden, was her final campaign as a professional skier. She bid farewell to the sport with a bronze medal in the women's downhill event.

Post her retirement from the sport, Vonn has been very active on her social media handles. She shares regular updates on her life as well as interacts with her fans. Moreover, she is seen at many sporting events and was recently spotted at the Superbowl.

Lindsey Vonn took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal a moment of nostalgia for her fans. She was back in Whistler, a resort in British Columbia. This was the first time she returned there after the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010.

While mentioning the 'amazing' times she spent there in the past, a moment of realization came to Vonn that it had been 14 years since she last visited the place.

"First time back to Whistler since the Olympics in 2010! Was amazing to be there but man, time flies!!," she wrote.

A brief look into Lindsey Vonn's career

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS World Cup - Women's Downhill

Lindsey Vonn's father was a former national junior title winning skier, due to which she had the opportunity to get into the sport pretty early on. However, Lindsey was taught to ski by her grandfather.

Lindsey made her skiing World Cup debut at the age of 16 and marched on to the Olympics, debuting there at the age of 17 at the 2002 Winter Olympics, where she competed in the slalom and combined.

The 39-year-old won her first major race at the World Championships in 2007, held in Are, Sweden. The following year, she went on to win the overall title at the 2008 World Cup, becoming the second American woman to achieve this feat.

Vonn continued her momentum in the 2009 season as well, winning the overall title at the World Cup. She clinched her first World Championship title in 2009, registering her name in the history books by becoming the first American woman to win a super-G title.

Over the years, Lindsey put forward stellar performances and went on to achieve feats to be among the greats of the sport. Throughout her career, she clinched four overall World Cup titles, of which three were consecutive (2008-10, 2012).