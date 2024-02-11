Watch: Roger Federer and American ski racer Lindsey Vonn hit the slopes together in Switzerland

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently spent a day with Roger Federer at the ski resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland, where they enjoyed the thrill of gliding down the snow.

Vonn posted a video of their adventure along with a heartfelt tribute to Federer, whom she called her "forever GOAT" (greatest of all time).

Vonn, who retired from competitive skiing in 2019, is one of the most successful female ski racers in history, with 82 World Cup wins, four overall titles, and 11 Olympic medals (three gold and silver, and five bronze).

Federer, who retired from tennis in 2022, is widely regarded as one of the best players of the sport, with 20 Grand Slam titles, six ATP Finals trophies, and a gold medal in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Vonn took to social media to share her experience of skiing with the Swiss and praised him for being a "true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word."

"I finally got to ski with my friend Roger… yes, @rogerfederer!" Vonn wrote on Instagram. "Have to take some time to really reflect on what it this means to me… I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years."

"Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life! Thanks for this memory Rog," she added.

Vonn also weighed in on the long-standing debate over the greatest tennis player, a subject that has sparked disagreement among fans and experts over the years. She said that Federer is her "forever GOAT", not because of his statistics, but because of the impact he has made on her and millions of others.

"You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re my forever 🐐, because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend 🙏🏻" she continued.

"Jannik Sinner really reminds me of Roger Federer; he's just a great athlete and I'm not surprised that he won Australian Open" - Lindsey Vonn

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open

Lindsey Vonn drew parallels between Jannik Sinner and Roger Federer following the Italian's Grand Slam triumph at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sinner defeated World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller in the final to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. The Italian also defeated top players like Novak Djokovic and fifth seed Andrey Rublev en route to the finals.

In a recent interview, Vonn talked about her bond with Sinner, emphasizing their mutual love for skiing. She described the Italian as a humble and kind person, pointing out his reserved nature.

"I always thought it was really special that he [Jannik Sinner] was a former ski racer and that's obviously where we connected. He's a pretty shy guy, but he's really humble and always super kind. I think he has just a great perspective on the sport and I think to a degree, some of that comes from skiing. We've talked about it quite a few times," she told ATPTour.com.

Vonn added that she wasn't surprised by Sinner's Australian Open victory and even expected him to win a Grand Slam title sooner. The American skier likened the Italian to Roger Federer, noting similarities between him and the Swiss legend.

"He's just a great athlete, very smart and I'm not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he's someone that's going to be around for a long time. And he really reminds me of Roger, to be honest," she said.

