Lindsey Vonn reacts to LeBron James becoming the first player to reach 40,000 points in NBA

Lindsey Vonn has applauded Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James for becoming the first NBA player in history to score 40,000 points. He made history Saturday night (March 2) in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets.

James has the record for the most playoff minutes in league history and is the only NBA player with at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists.

NBA highlighted James' feat on social media, saying:

"LeBron James scores the bucket to become the first player in league history to score 40,000 career points."

The LA Lakers shared the power forward's achievement, writing:

"LeBron James: Founding member of the 40K points club"

Former alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn reacted to the tweet by writing:

"Congrats @KingJames"

James' record wasn't enough to help his team beat the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic starred with 35 points to help his team secure a 124-114 win against the Lakers and extend their winning streak to six games.

Lindsey Vonn excited to be part owner of Utah Royals FC

Lindsey Vonn, a former World Champion skier, is now a part owner of Utah Royals FC. She expressed excitement about supporting women, especially women in the Utah community.

In an announcement video on X, the retired alpine skier said she is a Utah Royals fan. She said:

"I am not just a fan, I am also a part owner."

The 39-year-old American told her fans:

"As someone that has been a member of the Utah community for a long time and also helping the (Winter) Olympic bid for 2034, I am so excited to have the Utah Royals back in the NWSL."

The Utah Royals, established in November 2017 as Real Salt Lake's sister club, play in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) — the top-tier league in women's football in the USA. The club is headed by coach Amy Rodriguez, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup winner.

Furthermore, Vonn's minority stake in the club comes just in time for the football season. Utah Royals FC will take on the Chicago Red Stars on March 16 at home before hosting North Carolina Courage on March 22.

With Vonn cheering on from the stands in their opening game, Utah Royals would hope they can mark a triumphant return to the NWS after a four-year wait.