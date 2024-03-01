Lindsey Vonn takes a giant leap and becomes a part owner of the Utah Royals ahead of the club's 2024 NWSL return in March

The three-time Olympic medalist and legendary skier Lindsey Vonn announced on February 29, that she has joined the group led by David Blitzer and Ryan Smith to be a part of Utah's NWSL franchise.

In a video shared by the Club's Official account on X, she said:

“I am of course a Utah Royals fan, but I wanted to make an announcement: I am not just a fan, I am also a part owner,”

The Utah Royals took part in the NWSL from 2018 to 2020 before the team postponed its operation and became the Kansas City team from 2021 onwards. The new ownership group backed the club in 2023 and will begin its debut in 2024.

Ahead of the National Women's Soccer League Lindsey Vonn bought a share of this prestigious club to encourage the women's community in Utah. She mentioned in above video:

"I'm so excited to be supporting women and especially women in the Utah community. As someone that's been a member of the Utah community for a long time and also helping the Olympic bid for 2034, I'm so excited to have the Utah Royals back in the NWSL."

Lindsey Vonn is regarded as a legendary alpine skier who won the world championship four times. She is the first woman to secure wins in 82 World Cup races.

The 2010 Winter Olympics gold medalist spent a lot of time in Utah, and also did her training in Park City Utah during her career. So, she had much love for the city of Utah and the NWSL franchise.

Lindsey Vonn and Roger Federer skied together for the first time in Switzerland

Lindsey Vonn and Roger Federer spent a day together at the ski resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland, where they enjoyed skiing on the slopes of Alps.

Lindsey Vonn recently posted a video on social media where she applauded Federer as G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). She posted on X:

“I finally got to ski with my friend Roger… yes, @rogerfederer!” Vonn said. “Have to take some time to really reflect on what it this means to me… I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years."

She also praised the athletic spirit of Federer and added:

"Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life! Thanks for this memory Rog."