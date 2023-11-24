Mikaela Shiffrin's next tournament: Schedule, Venue, where to watch, live streaming details and more

Mikaela Shiffrin is an American Alpine Skier, who has won multiple Olympics and World Championships medals. The 28-year-old will be competing next at the upcoming women's FIS World Cup.

Shiffrin will be seen competing at the World Cup on home snow in Killington, Vermont, USA, on November 27 and 28, 2023. She will compete in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events as well.

At the recent FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, held on November 12, 2023, in Finland, the American Skier won the seventh Levi Slalom of her career. Shiffrin topped the race with a time of 1:51.68, leaving behind Croatia's Leona Popovic.

Schedule for the Killington women's FIS World Cup that will feature Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom

The event will be held over the weekend, the schedule of which has been given below:

Saturday, November 26, 2023

10:00: Women's Giant slalom, run 1

13:00: Women's Giant slalom, run 2

Sunday, November 27, 2023

10:15: Women's slalom, run 1

13:00: Women's slalom, run 2

All the above timings are according to the ET.

Where to watch and live streaming details for the Killington women's FIS World Cup

U.S. fans can view the event's live coverage on NBC, CNBC, and Peacock TV. Outside will also provide free streaming for U.S. viewers.

Saturday - Women's Giant slalom, run 1: Outside TV

Saturday - Women's Giant slalom, run 2: NBC

Sunday - Women's slalom, run 1: Outside TV

Sunday - Women's slalom, run 2: NBC

A look at Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic victories

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States wins the globe in the overall standings during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals

Mikaela Shiffrin is the most decorated alpine skier in history, including the men's and women's categories. She made her World Cup debut in the giant slalom in 2011 in the Czech Republic. The 28-year-old holds the record for most victories in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup with 89 wins.

The American Alpine Skier has two Olympic gold medals, including the Gold she won in the Slalom event at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

She won her second Olympic gold at the 2018 Pyengyonch Winter Olympics in South Korea, doing so in the Giant Slalom event. She also secured a silver medal in the women's combined event in the same Olympics.