"We are just authentic": Mikaela Shiffrin and boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde open up on their relationship this Valentine's Day

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Both the professional Alpine skiers spoke to the Olympic Games media team in detail about their relationship on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Shiffrin is arguably one of the greatest Alpine skiers in the sport with the most number of Alpine skiing world cup wins in the history of the sport. She also won two Olympic medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang.

Shiffrin and Aamodt Kilde made their relationship Instagram official in May 2021. They have since been seen together frequently. The Norwegian recently suffered an accident and Mikaela was by his side while he was recovering, as he announced via a post on Instagram.

The couple recently spoke to the Olympics media team about the secret to their relationship. The American said:

"Alex, he has some knowledge, so much, so many interesting ideas and so much input about the sport and also personality and how you should behave as a human. For me he is such a role model as an athlete and also as a human. How he acts and how he treats people, his patience and motivation."

Aamodt Kilde added:

"We are just authentic and we don't need to hide anything. There is nothing to hide and ofcourse we need our privacy but we also get that. You know its not that crazy."

The couple also spoke about what makes their relationship special to them. She said:

"I feel like its an equal amount of just having fun and being silly and laughing all the time. But also learning from him and thinking about better ways that I can be as a person."

He added:

" Give space for your partner and also other human beings. It's something that I have experienced and being really cool and a great way of living. That's how we also do our relationship. For me, it's all about just enjoying and being a part of someone that's like super into what you do and into you and that goes both ways and that's a good balance."

Mikaela Shiffrin's journey as an Alpine Skier

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin has been interested in skiing since a young age, given that her father was an avid skier as well as a former college athlete. She showed great potential as a young skier and won many competitions.

Shiffrin became the youngest slalom champion at 18-years-old. Since then, she has gone on to create multiple records and win major championships. She has won the Overall Skiing World Championships a record five times.

By winning the Alpine world championships gold medal for the seventh time in 2023, Shriffin became the most successful Alpine skier of modern times. Her performances over the years stand as an inspiration for generations to come.