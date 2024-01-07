What a King" - Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to boyfriend Alexsander Kilde's first-ever Giant Slalom podium

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin penned a heartfelt message congratulating her boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's first-ever Giant Slalom podium.

Kilde clinched his first-ever Giant Slalom podium at the ongoing Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2023/24. The Norwegian speed specialist skier secured a second-place finish, with 1.26 seconds behind Marco Odermatt, who recorded a time of 1:54.06 to secure his fourth Giant Slalom victory of the season.

Even though Shiffrin's performance fell short at the Kranjska Gora Slalon in Slovenia on Saturday, January 06, 2024, her genuine happiness for her boyfriend's career milestone achievement was evident.

The American skiing queen shared a video of Kilde celebrating after the race and poured her feelings into a heartwarming message.

"(My day may not have been something to write home about, BUT) @akilde just got his first GS podium ever with amazing skiing and I’m actually crying. He somehow managed to top his breakfast skills with this one🤩🤩 wowowowowowow what a King!"

She humorously brought up Kilde's cooking skills while congratulating him. The Norwegian skier was seen preparing breakfast and serving eggs for both, a few days earlier.

"He's such a role model as an athlete and also as a human," Mikaela Shiffrin acknowledges Aleksander Kilde as her role model

Mikaela Shiffrin met Aleksander Kilde in 2015 and started dating only in 2021. Kilde had asked her out on a date six years ago before they started dating, but there was no romantic connection between them at that point.

Their connection blossomed only after Kilde approached her when she resumed competing following her father's demise. Since then, the 31-year-old skier has been her greatest source of motivation.

During an interview with Olympics.com, she expressed her admiration and confessed she looks up to Kilde as her inspiration.

"Alex, he has so much so much knowledge, so much so many interesting ideas and so much input about the sport and about also personality and how you should behave as a human,” Shiffrin said.

“He is for me, he's such a role model as an athlete and also as a human. How he acts and how he treats people, his patience and his motivations. So I feel it’s equal amount of just having fun and being silly and laughing all the time, but also learning from him and thinking about better ways that I can be as a person," she added.