Was Lindsey Vonn at Serena Williams' US Open match?

Serena Williams extended her retirement date as she won against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic on Monday. The legendary player was given a rousing reception at New York's 25,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 40-year-old stepped on the court for her 2022 US Open first-round match while fans cheered her on.

Among the fans, who were eager to see how the match played out, was former American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn. The athlete had one of the hottest tickets in sports on Monday as she joined a long list of celebrities including Mike Tyson, Hugh Jackman, and Bill Clinton, among others.

While the first day of the US Open saw the attendance of many lengendary figures, Vonn’s presence stood out from the rest as it came only days after the skier announced her mother’s passing away.

Lindsey Vonn’s mother, Lindy Lund, who was suffering from ALS, passed away on Thursday. The 37-year-old athlete shared the sad news with the public on Saturday. Vonn shared photos of herself with her mother on Instagram and wrote a touching caption to express how she felt. The athlete also revealed a few details about their final moments together. She wrote:

“My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS. She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis. I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, has no cure. The neurodegenerative disease affects body’s nerve cells that control the muscles that allow people to breathe, eat, speak, and walk. Vonn’s mother had been suffering from ALS for a while before her death. Notably, in June 2022, Vonn delivered an emotional speech mentioning her mother at the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Dedicating the Hall of Fame honor to her mother, Lindsey Vonn said:

“She’s taught me so much about strength and character, and it’s because of the example that my mother set that I was able to overcome whatever obstacle was thrown at me. Thank you, Mom.”

Vonn, on her Instagram post, also mentioned that her fans could make a donation to ALS research in her mother's name. Fans, who are hoping that the former American Alpine skier is dealing positively with the demise, were reassured to see Vonn taking her time out to watch Serena Williams play at the US Open.

Lindsey Vonn's legendary career

Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement from competitive skiing in 2019. Having enjoyed a decorated athletic career, she hung up her boots after the World Championships in Sweden. It is imperative to note that Vonn started her career in the early 2000s and has been competing at the top ever since. Vonn, who made her official Olympic debut in 2002, grabbed her first Olympic gold medal in 2010 in Vancouver.

Following the maiden medal, Vonn went on to win a few more. Apart from the Olympics, Vonn also had an incredibly decorated run at the World Championships. She won two golds, three silvers, and three bronze medals in the Downhill and Super-G events between the 2007 and 2019 World Championships.

Lindsey Vonn’s career was never smooth. The athlete suffered multiple injuries, ranging from a fractured ankle and broken arm bones to torn knee ligaments, during the course of her career. The skier’s Olympic career was indeed cut short by injuries. At 37, Vonn continues to be one of the biggest names in ice skiing, despite her retirement.

