Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Chicago Fire take on FC Cincinnati at Soldier Field on Wednesday in the latest round of MLS 2021 matches.

Both sides have had an indifferent start to their MLS 2021 campaign. The Chicago Fire are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a tally of four points from eight matches. Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati are rooted to the bottom of the standings with four points from seven games.

The Chicago Fire are coming off a 2-0 away loss against the Columbus Crew. Gyasi Zardes scored a brace for Columbus and the Fire were unable to answer back.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids in their last league game. Diego Rubio and Jonathan Lewis got their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati have played five games against each other so far. Both teams have won a game each, while five matches ended in draws.

The two MLS sides last met in September 2020, in a game which ended 0-0.

Chicago Fire form guide: L-L-W-L-L

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire will be without the services of Przemyslaw Frankowski and Gaston Gimenez, who are on international duty with Poland and Paraguay respectively.

Kenneth Kronholm is sidelined with a knee injury, while Stanislav Ivanov continues his rehab following surgery on his knee.

Injured: Stanislav Ivanov, Kenneth Kronholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Przemyslaw Frankowski and Gaston Gimenez

Cincinnati FC

Maikel Van der Werff remains out with a groin problem. Gustavo Vallecilla is in line to start after finding a solution to his visa issues.

Franko Kovacevic returned to the fold in Cincinnati FC's last outing following a recovery from a muscle injury.

Injured: Maikel Van der Werff

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Boris Sekulic, Wyatt Omsberg, Francisco Calvo, Miguel Angel Navarro; Ignacio Aliseda, Alvaro Medran; Fabian Herbers, Luka Stojanovic, Brian Gutierrez; Robert Beric

Club legend comes home.



Welcome back, @pattyberron❗️ — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 21, 2021

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (5-3-2): Kenneth Vermeer (GK); Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Caleb Stanko, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Luciano Acosta, Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz; Brenner da Silva, Jurgen Locadia

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Both teams are going through a terrible spell of form, but the strength of Chicago Fire's starting XI makes them favorites going into Wednesday's clash.

We predict a win for the hosts by a slim margin.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-0 FC Cincinnati

