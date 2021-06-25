Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo lock horns at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Sounders, while the visitors were held to a 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers.

Real Salt Lake saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out as they suffered a defeat away to the Sounders.

Albert Rusnak canceled out Cristian Roldan’s 58th-minute opener, but Raul Ruidiaz converted his 88th-minute penalty to extend Seattle Sounders’ unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Freddy Juarez's side have managed just one victory since opening their season with successive wins against Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City.

With 12 points from eight games, Real Salt Lake currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, one point behind Saturday’s hosts but with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo’s winless run stretched to three games last time out as they fell to a disappointing 2-2 draw against the Timbers.

Tab Ramos's men squandered a two-goal lead as Dairon Asprilla and Jeremy Ebobisse scored second-half goals for the Timbers to force a share of the spoils.

Houston Dynamo have managed just one win in their last five outings, picking up two draws and suffering two defeats.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head

Houston Dynamo have been the slightly better side in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 victories from their 30 previous meetings with Real Salt Lake. The hosts have claimed 11 wins, while seven games have ended all square.

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D

Houston Dynamo Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Also Read: David James' column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Real Salt Lake

Barring any late fitness issues, the hosts head into the game with a fully fit squad and no suspension concerns. Defender Toni Datković and winger Jonathan Menéndez are still unavailable as they await their immigration to the United States.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Toni Datkovic, Jonathan Menedez

Houston Dynamo

Apart from long-term absentee Ethan Bartlow, head coach Tab Ramos has a full squad to select from on Saturday.

Injured: Ethan Bartlow

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Nick Besler; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Maynor Figueroa, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Memo Rodriguez, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Fafa Picault, Maximiliano Urruti

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far | Euro 2020

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Both sides have struggled for results in recent weeks and will aim to end their poor run by claiming all three points. However, we predict they will cancel each other's efforts and share the spoils as they are currently evenly matched at both ends of the pitch.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Houston Dynamo

Edited by Shardul Sant