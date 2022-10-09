$1,000 Risk-Free Bet for all new BetMGM players - Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 5 | 2022 NFL Season

Teams trying to stay in first place in the AFC North standings will lock horns when the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals (2-2) have won two games since last Thursday, when they defeated the Miami Dolphins 27-15. On Sunday, the Ravens (2-2) fell to the Buffalo Bills 23-20 after blowing a 20-3 lead. Baltimore, meanwhile, has prevailed in five of their last seven encounters, but Cincinnati has won two straight games, most recently 41-21.

New customers at BetMGM are entitled to a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. This promotion is valid for the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Sunday Night Football game. You won't have to worry if your bet wins or loses, whether you want to support one of the teams to cover the spread or for the game to go over the total.

How it works

If your first wager is unsuccessful, you will receive up to $1,000 in free bets in addition to the amount you staked. It's crucial to understand how to use free bets on BetMGM Sportsbook.

First, choose what you want, as you typically would. Click on the yellow 'Apply prize' button after selecting your bet slip from the drop-down menu. Click 'Place Free Bet' after choosing the free bet you want to utilize. When the free bets are successful, you only receive your earnings and not your winnings plus the free bet amount.

How to enter promo code and learn if you're eligible for this BetMGM promo code?

To register, players must be at least 21 years of age.

The aforementioned states are qualified: KS, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WY, CO, IL, IA, IN.

The smallest down payment is $10. first $10 or more wager.

You will receive one free bet if your initial wager is less than $50.

You will receive five separate free bets if your initial wager is over $50.

After seven days, the free bets expire and any unused funds are forfeited.

Click on one of our links or banners to claim your exclusive offer.

Click "Register."

Complete all the fields that are necessary.

Place a qualifying bet of up to $1,000 and make a deposit of at least $10. The qualifying bet is the one you place initially.

If your first wager loses, you'll get free bets of up to $1,000.

Bet $1000 risk-free bet for all new BetMGM players on the Bengals quarter back Joe Burrow for Over 1.5 pass TDs (-155)

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet for all new BetMGM players-Best promo code for Sunday Night Football by BetMGM

Any form of sports betting would benefit from using BetMGM as their sportsbook. Of course, it offers a sizable welcome bonus and reasonable recurring promotions for existing players. Additionally, they offer a huge selection of betting markets. Along with the typical money lines and totals (over/under), parlay bets in particular are well-represented.

There are many different sports available at BetMGM for pre-game and live betting. They constantly offer competitive odds, whether you favor the NFL, college football, or any other sport. The streaming feature and cash-out option on the live betting site are improvements.

It's as easy betting $1000 risk-free bets on Ja'Marr Chase for over 69.5 receiving yards (-135)

