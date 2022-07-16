2022 The Open Championship: Picks, Predictions, Odds and Best Bets | July 15, 2022

The Open Championship, or The British Open, is the fourth and final major on the year. It's the oldest golf tournament in the world, and it is celebrating it's 150th edition.

The location of The Open rotates. This year it's being played at the Old Course at St Andrews. St Andrews is the oldest course in the world, dating back to the 15th century.

Two rounds have been played, the final cut has been made, and the 70-player field is set.

Headlining the players who missed the cut is Tiger Woods. Many had high expectations for Woods, as two of his three Open Championship wins came at St Andrews.

The Open Championship Betting Odds

Cameron Smith +195 Rory McIlroy +340 Cameron Young +800 Viktor Hovland +1000 Dustin Johnson +1100 Scottie Scheffler +1100 Tyrrell Hatton +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2900

The Open Championship Favorites

Cameron Smith (+195)

After a terrific qualifying round, Cameron Smith leads the charge as the odds-on favorite. However, he is not a smart bet. The Australian has never won a major championship, and it's very unlikely for a golfer like him to lead at the cut and still have enough momentum to win the tournament.

Cameron Smith is 13 under par at the end of play Friday.

Rory Mcllroy (+340)

Always a favorite to win a tournament is Rory McIlroy. The Ireland native has won four majors, including one Open Championship, but that championship did not come at St Andrews. His Open win came in 2014, which is the last time McIlroy won a major. Sitting in fourth place after the cut, he may have be saving his best for the weekend.

Cameron Young (+800)

Rounding out the top three favorites is Cameron Young, the best-performing American. Unfortunately, this rookie might be in over his head. At 25 years old, he has a promising career ahead of him. He will likely finish in the top 10, but betting on him to win would be inadvisable.

The Open Championship Best Bet

Scottie Scheffler (+1100)

This is the year of Scheffler. He won the Masters, finished second at the US Open, and will win this tournament. He will be the first person since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two majors in one year. After play on Friday, he's tied for sixth and seems to be peaking at the right time.

The Open Championship Dark Horse

Patrick Cantlay (+2900)

A name on almost no one's radar is Patrick Cantlay. He finished Friday tied for eighth at -5. He had a great sophomore year in 2019 but hasn't played the same since then. However, something has gotten into him, and he is playing great golf right now. He's a gritty player and will find himself at least in fifth place by the end of this tournament.

