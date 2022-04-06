"The Masters" - Mike Trout proves he is a mega Tiger Woods fan, tweets a video of a ridiculous shot by the golf legend

Like most golf fans, Mike Trout was ecstatic to hear Tiger Woods would be participating in The Masters, the most prestigious PGA golf event this year. Tiger Woods will be returning to the sport after a 17-month recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident. At the time of the incident, it was unclear if Tiger would be able to golf again. The news that he will be competing this weekend is a thrill for all of us.

Mike Trout is the greatest baseball player of this generation and has an affinity for the greatest golfer of all time. As soon as he entered the PGA, Tiger Woods won championships at an insane rate, quickly making him the most popular golfer on the planet. It's no wonder he is an inspiration for the best player in the MLB.

The LA Angels outfielder shared his excitement for Tiger Woods' imminent return, posting a clip of one of his best shots in The Masters history via a tweet.

"#TheMasters" - @ Mike Trout

As the sports world celebrates the return of Tiger Woods to the legendary The Masters tournament, Tiger Woods will look to recreate the magic of 2019. High-level competition is respected by athletes across all sports, and it's clear that these two athletes are fans of each other.

Mike Trout has always been a fan of Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim star signing for the fans

The Los Angeles Angels superstar is hard at work preparing for the 2022 season. The team hopes to win their first playoff game since 2009. This lack of postseason success has been the only negative in Mike Trout's career. With the 2021 breakout of Shohei Ohtani, the LA Angels will look to change that stat.

The LA Angels are in a competitive division, but with the superstars headlining their lineup, they have an opportunity to make some noise in 2022. While beating out the perennial American League West champion Houston Astros won't be an easy task, the Angels hope they have finally assembled a group capable of supporting their pair of MVP's.

This is not the first time the best player for the LA Angels has celebrated Tiger Woods. Check out this tweet cheering Tiger on in the 2019 Masters tournament. Tiger went on to win his fifth green jacket.

"Tiger...Let’s gooooo!!!!" - @ Mike Trout

Following this tweet — and Tiger's victory — the superstar golfer sent the superstar centerfielder a set of golf clubs. While at the time they had not spoken, and Mike Trout was unclear how the greatest golfer of all time even got his mailing address, the mutual respect was clear. All eyes will be on Tiger Woods at The Masters this year, including those of the LA Angels superstar slugger.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt