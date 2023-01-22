2023 NFL Draft Updated Positional Rankings: Edge Rushers - January 22 | 2023 NFL Draft

Now that all the dust has settled from the National Championship, it is time to re-evaluate our 2023 NFL Draft Positional Rankings--now with tiers.

Today, we evaluate the edge class, which offers some high-end talent at the top of the draft and a wide array of pass-rushers.

TIER ONE:

1) Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama Crimson Tide

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 245

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 46/862

Analysis: Will Anderson Jr. has been the most disruptive force in College Football for several seasons. Anderson Jr. is the next premier pass-rusher in the NFL and drastically changes the defense that acquires his unique skill set.

TIER TWO:

2) Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson Tigers

HEIGHT: 6'5

WEIGHT: 275

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 98/862

3) Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech Red Raiders

HEIGHT: 6'6

WEIGHT: 275

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.8

PFF RANK: 202/862

Analysis: Myles Murphy and Tyree Wilson are two of the freakiest athletes you will ever see. Big men like these two should not move as fluidly as they do. Neither prospect put it all together during their collegiate career. The NFL teams who draft these two will buy traits rather than elite production.

TIER THREE:

4) Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 260

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.7

PFF RANK: 292/862

5) BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU Tigers

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 245

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.6

PFF RANK: 159/862

6) Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa Hawkeyes

HEIGHT: 6'5

WEIGHT: 265

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.8

PFF RANK: 82/862

7) Derick Hall, DE, Auburn Tigers

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 255

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 321/862

8) Felix Anundike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State Wildcats

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 255

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.7

PFF RANK: 199/862

9) Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia Bulldogs

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 235

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 267/862

10) Andre Carter II, DE, Army Black Knights

HEIGHT: 6'7

WEIGHT: 255

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.6

PFF RANK: 134/862

Analysis: In the third tier of pass rushers, you get a mixed bag from a veteran, hand-in-the-dirt edge rushers to less experienced stand-up rushers. Isaiah Foskey has developed into a steady hand on the end of the line. Prospects such as BJ Ojulari and Lukas Van Ness need further development and seasoning, but their upside is immense. The position runs the gambit from 235 lb. Nolan Smith to 6'7, 255 lbs. Andre Carter II.

