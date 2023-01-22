2023 NFL Draft Updated Positional Rankings: Edge Rushers - January 22 | 2023 NFL Draft

Now that all the dust has settled from the National Championship, it is time to re-evaluate our 2023 NFL Draft Positional Rankings--now with tiers.
Today, we evaluate the edge class, which offers some high-end talent at the top of the draft and a wide array of pass-rushers.
TIER ONE:
1) Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama Crimson Tide
HEIGHT: 6'4
WEIGHT: 245
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.55
PFF RANK: 46/862
Analysis: Will Anderson Jr. has been the most disruptive force in College Football for several seasons. Anderson Jr. is the next premier pass-rusher in the NFL and drastically changes the defense that acquires his unique skill set.
TIER TWO:
2) Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson Tigers
HEIGHT: 6'5
WEIGHT: 275
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.55
PFF RANK: 98/862
3) Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech Red Raiders
HEIGHT: 6'6
WEIGHT: 275
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.8
PFF RANK: 202/862
Analysis: Myles Murphy and Tyree Wilson are two of the freakiest athletes you will ever see. Big men like these two should not move as fluidly as they do. Neither prospect put it all together during their collegiate career. The NFL teams who draft these two will buy traits rather than elite production.
TIER THREE:
4) Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
HEIGHT: 6'3
WEIGHT: 260
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.7
PFF RANK: 292/862
5) BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU Tigers
HEIGHT: 6'3
WEIGHT: 245
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.6
PFF RANK: 159/862
6) Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa Hawkeyes
HEIGHT: 6'5
WEIGHT: 265
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.8
PFF RANK: 82/862
7) Derick Hall, DE, Auburn Tigers
HEIGHT: 6'3
WEIGHT: 255
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.55
PFF RANK: 321/862
8) Felix Anundike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State Wildcats
HEIGHT: 6'3
WEIGHT: 255
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.7
PFF RANK: 199/862
9) Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia Bulldogs
HEIGHT: 6'3
WEIGHT: 235
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.55
PFF RANK: 267/862
10) Andre Carter II, DE, Army Black Knights
HEIGHT: 6'7
WEIGHT: 255
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.6
PFF RANK: 134/862
Analysis: In the third tier of pass rushers, you get a mixed bag from a veteran, hand-in-the-dirt edge rushers to less experienced stand-up rushers. Isaiah Foskey has developed into a steady hand on the end of the line. Prospects such as BJ Ojulari and Lukas Van Ness need further development and seasoning, but their upside is immense. The position runs the gambit from 235 lb. Nolan Smith to 6'7, 255 lbs. Andre Carter II.
