Now that all the dust has settled from the National Championship, it is time to re-evaluate our 2023 NFL Draft Positional Rankings--now with tiers.

Today, we look at the QB position where we have a heated race for the pole position.

TIER ONE:

1) Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

HEIGHT: 5'11

WEIGHT: 195

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 8/308

2) C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 220

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.7

PFF RANK: 26/308

Analysis: The great QB debate begins at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft class with advocates for Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. Bryce Young has the arm strength to make any throw on the field. Young is decisive in the pocket and gets the ball out quickly.

C.J. Stroud throws the ball accurately and manipulates the defense with his eyes. Stroud has a gamer mentality and plays his best in the biggest games. Proponents of Bryce Young will point to his ability to create outside of the structure, an ever-increasing necessity at the NFL level.

Many commented in opposition to C.J. Stroud, who mostly lived in the pocket during his Ohio State career. Stroud put some of those notions to bed in the National Semi-Finals as he used his legs several times to extend plays against the Georgia Bulldogs.

TIER TWO:

3) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Gators

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 230

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.4

PFF RANK: 75/308

4) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky Wildcats

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 230

AGE: 23

PROJECTED 40: 4.7

PFF RANK: 182/308

Analysis: These rankings may seem like a hot take, but I'm ranking Anthony Richardson over Will Levis.

Richardson has an incredible ceiling that has yet to be uncovered. Will Levis exploded onto the scene in 2021, but I found his 2022 film wildly inconsistent, highlighting as many concerns as strengths.

TIER THREE:

5) Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford Cardinal

HEIGHT: 6'6

WEIGHT: 220

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.95

PFF RANK: 120/308

6) Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Volunteers

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 220

AGE: 25

PROJECTED 40: 4.95

PFF RANK: 14/308

Analysis: Tanner McKee is your prototypical passer who will appeal to many front offices around the league. It is conceivable that teams will entertain drafting McKee late in the 1st round to secure the 5th-year option on QB contracts.

Hendon Hooker is an older prospect with one year of high-end production. Hooker will be a fascinating case study during the 2023 NFL Draft.

TIER FOUR:

7) Jaren Hall, QB, BYU Cougars

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 205

AGE: 25

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 49/308

8) Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State Bulldogs

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 205

AGE: 24

PROJECTED 40: 4.8

PFF RANK: 35/308

9) Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville Cardinals

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 190

AGE: 24

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 34/308

10) Max Duggan, QB, TCU Horned Frogs

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 210

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.6

PFF RANK: 15/308

