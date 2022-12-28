Air Force vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The San Diego State Aztecs will be at home to face the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday night in a Mountain West Conference clash. San Diego State is 9-3, and they recently blew out UC San Diego 62-46 on their home floor. Air Force comes into this game on a four-game winning streak, previously pulling a mini-upset over Northern Colorado to improve to 9-4. The Aztecs have won the past six head-to-head meetings, so we'll see if Air Force can break that streak tonight in San Diego.

Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Air Force Falcons +17 (-110) Over 131 (-110) +1000 San Diego State Aztecs -17 (-110) Under 131 (-110) -1800

Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs Match Details

Fixture: Air Force Falcons @ San Diego State Aztecs

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Viejas Arena

Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs Key Stats

While Air Force hasn't had that difficult of a schedule, they've been great defensively, holding opponents to a poor 44.3% effective field goal percentage through 13 games. The Falcons have done a great job of limiting the three-ball, as their opponents are making just 4.5 threes per game and shooting just 24.8% from deep. On offense, Air Force is scoring an impressive 107.8 points per 100 possessions, and sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder has been a huge part of this. Heidbreder had a solid freshman season, but he's upped his scoring average to 15.7 this year while doing so an efficient 50.4% from the field and 40.7% from downtown. Only one other player, freshman Corbin Green, averages double-digit points, but the Falcons have done a great job setting each other up while limiting turnovers. They dish out 15.8 assists per game while committing just 12.4 turnovers, and they'll need to take care of the ball once again versus a tough Aztecs defense.

San Diego State's defense has propelled them to a 9-3 mark, and in three of their past four games, they've held opponents to under 35% shooting overall. On offense, Darrion Trammell currently leads the squad in scoring (13.2 PPG) and assisting (3.6 APG) while being a pest on defense, tallying two steals per game. Fellow guard Lamont Butler leads the Aztecs in steals at 3.2, and these two together make for arguably the best defensive backcourt in the Mountain West. One area where San Diego State struggles is their three-point efficiency, as they've converted just 33.5% of their threes, so look for Air Force to try and take advantage of this weakness tonight.

Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs Betting Prediction

San Diego State is much stronger on paper, but when it comes to covering the spread, they've been unreliable. The Aztecs have covered just one of their past seven contests, and they're just 1-4 ATS at home this year. Air Force's defense has been tough to break down all year, and as a result, they've covered seven games in a row entering tonight's contest. Expect the visitors to cover here, especially since the road team has covered in each of the past five head-to-head meetings. The Falcons should put up a fight in what will surely be their biggest test of the year so far.

Prediction: Air Force +17 (-110)

