Akron vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 6 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Worthen Arena will host a Mid-American Conference NCAAB matchup between the Akron Zips and the Ball State Cardinals on Friday (January 6) night.

The Zips are 9-5 (1-0) so far and are on a two-game winning streak after coming off a 76-51 home win against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 10-4 (1-0) so far this season and are on a six-game winning streak after coming off a 90-83 road win on Tuesday against the Toledo Rockets.

Akron Zips vs Ball State Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Akron Zips +116 +2.5 (-110) Over 132.5 (-112) Ball State Cardinals -140 -2.5 (-110) Under 132.5 (-108)

Akron Zips vs Ball State Cardinals Details

Fixture: Akron Zips vs Ball State Cardinals

Time and date: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Worthen Arena, Muncie, IN

Akron Zips vs Ball State Cardinals Key Stats

The Zips are a decent offensive team, averaging 69.9 points per game. They distributed the basketball at a decent rate, as they are averaging 13.1 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Xavier Castaneda has led the team, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes per game. He is one of the most important cogs on both sides of the ball for the Quakers.

Their defense has been doing very well so far, allowing 61.8 points per game. The Zips have been good, forcing 2.5 blocks and seven steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Cardinals are an incredible offensive team, as they score 77.4 points per outing and shoot a great 48.9% from the field. Sophomore guard Jaylin Sellers has been doing well, averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game in 28.6 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing a decent job throughout the season, giving up 67.1 points per game. They have done decently well, forcing 4.6 blocks and 6.3 steals per game up to this point.

Akron Zips vs Ball State Cardinals Best Picks and Prediction

The offense this season has shown the difference between these programs as Akron is shooting 41.9 percent from the floor while Ball State is connecting on 48.9 percent from the floor thus far. The favorite has covered in the last five games against one another, so go with the Ball State Cardinals to cover the spread and win by multiple possessions.

Pick: Ball State Cardinals -2.5 (-110)

