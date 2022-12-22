Akron vs Bradley Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Akron Zips will take on the Bradley Braves in the NCAA at the Carver Arena on Thursday (December 22).

The Zios are off to a 7-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're fourth in the Mid-American Conference and are on an impressive four-game winning streak. They're coming off a 87-55 win against the Maine Black Bears.

Meanwhile, the Bradley Braves, who're 8-4 start on the season and second in the Missouri Valley Conference, are coming off a 79-50 win against the Stonehill College Skyhawks in their last game.

Akron Zips vs Bradley Braves: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Akron Zips +175 +5 (-110) O 122.5 (-110) Bradley Braves -210 -5 (-110) U 122.5 (-110)

The Zips have had a decent start to the season, with seven wins and four losses. Their losses have come against the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs (73-54), LSU Tigers (73-58), Nevada Wold Pack (62-58) and Marshall Thundering Herd (68-57). They now have a tough away game to contend with.

The team has been disappointing in scoring, averaging only 69.4 points per game. However, they have made up for that with their defense, conceding only 62.0 points per game, which ranks 39th in the league.

The Braves, meanwhile, have managed eight wins and four losses this season. They suffered losses against the Utah State Aggies (84-62), No. 23 Auburn Tigers (85-64), Liberty Flames (55-44) and No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (76-57).

The team has been poor in offense, averaging only 68.8 points per game, which ranks 263rd in the league, but conceding only 59.8 points per outing, which ranks a healthy 19th in the league.

Akron Zips vs Bradley Braves: Match Details

Fixture: Akron Zips @ Bradley Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22; 05:00 pm ET

Venue: Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois

Akron Zips vs Bradley Braves: Prediction

The last four games for the Braves have been below the mark after a straight win. Their last four home games have been under the total line, while eight of their last nine games have been below the total mark after an against-the-spread win.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams as they gear up for their first clash. Both Akron and Bradley are having a similar season in terms of wins, losses and statistics. The Braves have home advantage, but expect to see a close contest.

Final Prediction: Total Under 122.5 (-110)

