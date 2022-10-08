Akron Zips vs Ohio Bobcats NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 8| 2022 NCAAF Season

Akron Zips will take on the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday (October 8) in NCAA action at the Peden Stadium. Both teams play in the Mid-American Conference (East).

The Zips started the season on a terrible note, losing four of their five games.

Zips are last in the East, beating St. Francis 30-23 in overtime in the first game, and losing the other four by huge margins. The Zaps lost 51-0 to MI State followed by a 63-6 drubbing against Tennessee. The next two games were not as bad but still resulted in losses.

Ohio, meanwhile, has not done anything special either. After opening up the season with a 41-38 win against Florida, the Bobcats lost 46-10 to Penn State and 43-10 to Iowa State. They won a high-scoring Game 4 against Fordham 59-52 but lost Game 5 31-24 against Kent State (31-24). The Bobcats find themselves only a spot above the Zips.

There's hardly anything that separates the two teams. However, such a game can turn out to be very entertaining for fans. Both teams are struggling and on losing streaks. A win would be a big relief for either team.

Akron Zips vs Ohio Bobcats: Match Details

Fixture: Akron Zips @ Ohio Bobcats

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 02:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Paden Stadium, Athens, Ohio

Akron Zips vs Ohio Bobcats: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Akras Zips +300 +10 (-115) O 59 (-105) Ohio Bobcats -365 -10 (-105) U 59 (-115)

Akron Zips vs Ohio Bobcats: Pick

Ohio has been a lot dependent on Kurtis Rourke and James Bostic to deliver in every game. Rourke, in particular, has delivered fabulous numbers for his team so far.

If only the defense complemented the offense, their position would have been much better in the conference standings. Zips will be eager to snap their four-game losing streak with a win against the Bobcats.

Pick: Bobcats 1st Quarter Total Under 13.5 (-105)

Akron Zips vs Ohio Bobcats: Prediction

This game could turn out to be quite close. However, Ohio lead their head-to-head record 4-1. Odds also favor the Bobcats, as they are the home team, so expect a win for them.

Prediction: Zips Total Team Points Over 23.5 (-125)

