Tennessee Volunteers vs Akron Zips NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17| 2022 NCAAF Season

The Tennessee Volunteers will meet Akron Zips on Saturday (September 17) in an evening fixture between the #17 team in the league against a Mid-American conference league team.

The Volunteers are 2-0 this season, while the Zips are 1-1 coming into their third game.

" It's that day. Gameday" - Volunteers

Tennessee is part of the South Eastern Conference. They have won both their games so far.

Game 1 against the Ball State Cardinals saw the Volunteers enjoy an easy one-sided victory. They won 59-10, thanks to their collective team effort. Hendon Hooker was the player of the game with a stellar performance. He picked up 221 yards with two TDs. The quarterback was simply sensational for the Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Akron's campaign has started on a mixed note. They have lost one and won one so far. Zips are from the Mid-American conference, making them a non-FBS team.

They won Game 1 but not by a huge margin. In a tough game against the St. Francis PA, they prevailed 30-23 at home. However, they were thrashed 52-0 in their second game by MI State.

"Game Day ZipEmUp" - Zips

This is going to be a tough game for Akron Zips. The Volunteers are too strong a team.

Furthermore, they will have home support, which could make it difficult for the away team. Zips will hope to play with a positive mindset and to the best of their ability to return to winning ways.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Akron Zips: Match Details

Fixture: Akron Zips @ Tennessee Volunteers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 07:00 pm EDT

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers vs Akron Zips: Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Tennessee Volunteers -47.5 (-110) U 67 (-110) Akron Zips +47.5 (-110) O 67 (-110)

Tennessee Volunteers vs Akron Zips: Pick

Hendon Hooker could be a key player against Akron Zips. He is their go-to guy regardless of the game situation.

The quarterback should be in his prime against the Zips. Hooker could pick up a lot of yards, making him the pick of the game. His ability to perform under pressure is commendable. With a few other teammates complenting Hooker, the Volunteers will look to make it three wins in a row.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Akron Zips: Prediction

The home team is the clear favorite to win against Akron. Odds, statistics, and everything else are in the Volunteers' favor. Zips will have their work cut oiut win the game.

Pick/Prediction: Volunteers 1st quarter spread 12.5 (-125)

