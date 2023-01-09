Alabama A&M vs Jackson State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 9 | SWAC | College Basketball

Monday's collegiate basketball matchup between the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will take place at the Williams Assembly Center. This season, the Bulldogs have a 6-10 record. The Bulldogs' most recent game ended in a defeat against Alcorn State. The Tigers, who are 3-12, recently defeated Alabama State.

Alabama A&M vs Jackson State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Alabama A&M Bulldogs +180 +5.5 (-118) Over 142.5 (-115) Jackson State Tigers -220 -5.5 (-104) Under 142.5 (-105)

Alabama A&M vs Jackson State Match Details

Fixture: AAMU Bulldogs at Jackson State Tigers

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Williams Assembly Center, Mississippi

Alabama A&M vs Jackson State Key Stats

In their first 10 games of the season, the Bulldogs went 4-6 while defeating UT-Southern, Fisk, Lipscomb, and Rust. Since then, the Bulldogs have lost to Illinois, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, and Alcorn State, going 2-4 overall. They have lost three of their last five games, but only two of those games have seen them win against the spread.

The Bulldogs were down 45-31 in the first half of the Alabama State game on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost 89-76 despite scoring 45 points from that point on. Dallin Smith led the team in scoring with 15 points and three assists.

The Tigers' record at the start of the year was barely 1-12. Their only victory was on December 3 against SMU. However, the Tigers have triumphed in their last two games against Alabama State and Mississippi State. In their last five games, the Tigers have gone 2-3 while covering the spread in three of them.

The Tigers and Alabama State played on Saturday, leading 31-28 at the half. From there, the Tigers kept up the tempo and scored 30 points to win 61-58. Coltie Young scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Alabama A&M vs Jackson State Betting Prediction

I'll probably continue to play for the Bulldogs. However, the Bulldogs struggled against a depleted Alcorn State squad on Saturday, so they'll need a strong performance to make up for it.

The Bulldogs' scoring has been all over the place, but they've scored 66 points or more three times in a row, so they should put up a respectable number today. If the Tigers get off to a strong start, they could cause some trouble for the Bulldogs, as they have been playing much better during their last two games. Take the Bulldogs' ATS in this one.

Pick: Alabama A&M Bulldogs +5.5 (-118)

Poll : 0 votes