Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Alabama State Hornets have an in-state road game today against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Alabama State is 4-13 this season and 2-2 in the conference. However, all 13 of their losses have come on the road, where they are 0-13. Only two of those losses were within single digits.

Alabama A&M has lost two straight, dropping them to 6-11. They also have road woes, but, fortunately for them, they are home tonight. They'll look to extend their active home winning streak tonight.

Both teams are 2-2 in SWAC play early, with a chance to keep up with the top teams today. Let's see which of these Alabama schools will come out on top.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Alabama State +4.5 (-105) Over 140.5 (-114) +180 Alabama A&M -4.5 (-115) Under 140.5 (-106) -220

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Match Details

Fixture: Alabama State Hornets @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: T.M. Elmore Gymnasium

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Key Stats

Both of these teams are awful defensively.

Let's start with Alabama State, which ranks 348th in points allowed per game at 78.0. Their opponents shoot 45.7% from the floor (306th), and 36.8% from three-point range (329th).

Alabama A&M is allowing 75.6 points per game, 327th in the nation this season. Their opponents hit 36.3% of their threes, 316th, and 43.8% of shots overall, 225th. The Bulldogs get 8.6 steals per game, 46th nationwide.

Offensively, Alabama State is also among the worst teams in the country. They score 65.1 points per game (331st). They are 363rd, which is dead last, in team shooting percentage, only hitting 36.6% of their attempts.

For comparison, Alabama A&M puts up 71.5 points per game on 44.6% shooting from the floor. Alabama A&M is one of the best three-point shooting teams in college basketball, draining 40.0% of their three-point attempts (8th).

Alabama State grabs more rebounds per game than Alabama A&M, pulling down 36.9 per game compared to only 31.4 for the Bulldogs.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Prediction

Neither team is impressive, but Alabama A&M is better on both ends of the floor. Rebounding is the only edge that Alabama State may have today. Still, Alabama State has serious road demons this season, and this isn't a matchup that should provide an opportunity to exorcize them. Alabama A&M takes care of business at home today.

Prediction: Alabama A&M -4.5 (-115)

