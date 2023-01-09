Alabama State vs Alcorn State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 9 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Davey L. Whitney Complex will host a Southwestern Athletic Conference NCAAB game between the Alabama State Hornets and the Alcorn State Beavers on Monday (January 9) night.

The Hornets are a putrid 4-12 (2-1) and coming off a 61-58 road loss against the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday. The Braves, meanwhile, have struggled as well, coming in with a 4-10 (1-1) on the season and an 89-76 home win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday.

Alabama State Hornets vs Alcorn State Braves Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Alabama State Hornets +270 +7.5 (-120) Over 141.5 (-110) Alcorn State Braves +320 -7.5 (+100) Under 141.5 (-110)

Alabama State Hornets vs Alcorn State Braves Match Details

Fixture: Alabama State Hornets vs. Alcorn State Braves

Time and date: Monday, January 9, 2023; 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Davey L. Whitney Complex, Lorman, MS

Alabama State Hornets vs Alcorn State Braves Key Stats

The Hornets are a brutal offensive team, averaging 64.4 points per game. They're passing the ball at a decent rate, averaging 10.5 assists this season.

Junior guard Isaiah Range is leading the team, averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes per game. He has been doing well and will need the rest of the roster to step up.

Their defense needs a lot of work, allowing 77.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have recorded three blocks and 5.3 steals per game. If they can figure out how to be a better team defensively, they will win a few more games.

The Braves, meanwhile, have been poor offensively, scoring 62.6 points per outing and shooting 37.6% from the field. Sophomore guard Dominic Brewton has been doing well, averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game in 26.6 minutes.

Defensively, they have been doing well, giving up 74.4 points per game. They need to be more active on that side of the ball, as they're averaging 2.5 blocks and 7.8 steals per game.

Alabama State Hornets vs Alcorn State Braves Best Picks and Prediction

Neither offense has been doing well in terms of scoring the ball, as Alabama State is shooting 36.4%, while Alcorn State is going 37.6%.

The Hornets have rebounded better — 37.5 to 34.6 — per game heading into the matchup. The road team has covered four of the last five games against each other, so go with the Alabama State to cover the spread here.

Pick: Alabama State Hornets +7.5 (-120)

