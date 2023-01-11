Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | SEC | College Basketball

On Wednesday night, an SEC matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) will take place.

The Crimson Tide defeated Kentucky on Saturday. The Razorbacks are attempting to bounce back after a road setback against Auburn in their most recent match. Last year, the Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 68-67 in their only home game.

Alabama vs Arkansas Betting Odds

Teams Money line Over/Under Spread Alabama Crimson Tide -110 Over 153.5 (-105) -1 (-110) Arkansas Razorbacks -110 Under 153.5 (-115) +1 (-110)

Alabama vs Arkansas Match Details

Fixture: UA Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AK

Alabama vs Arkansas Key Stats

With this game, the No. 4 Crimson Tide will hope to make it five wins in a row. They have also triumphed in eight of their last nine matches thanks to a strong defense. They are now 3-0 in SEC play after beating Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Mississippi on the road.

They also defeated Kentucky at home on Saturday while being 4.5-point favorites. All three of the Crimson Tide's conference games have seen them cover the spread. Each of the three was by double digits.

In terms of efficiency rankings, the Crimson Tide are ranked seventh in the nation. They also continue to improve in the AP Top 25, moving up three spots to fourth. In their three genuine away games, they have three victories, including one over Houston.

The No. 15 Razorbacks have lost two of their last three games going into this one. They lost on the road to LSU, defeated Missouri 74-68, and on Saturday were 2.5-point underdogs in a humiliating 72-59 loss to No. 13 Auburn, dropping to 1-2 in SEC play. They were an amazing 11-1 at one time, but major injuries have caused them to lose steam offensively. In each of their previous three games, they failed to beat the spread.

The Razorbacks lost on Saturday, dropping them two spots in the AP Top 25 rankings and dropping them to 15th overall in DI. They are now rated 10th in efficiency. They have a 8-0 record at home.

Alabama vs Arkansas Betting Prediction

The Crimson Tide's offense is outstanding. They are scoring 114.1 points per 100 possessions, while the Razorbacks are scoring 110.2. These opponents' adjusted defensive stats are essentially the same on defense.

Beyond the stats, the Crimson Tide are a confident team that has defeated No. 1 Houston and Mississippi State on the road. Their three SEC victories were all by margins of 11 or more points. Take the Crimson Tide for this one.

Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide (-110)

Poll : 0 votes