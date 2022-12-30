Alabama vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl. This match-up will be one of the more intriguing games throughout the Bowl season. Motivation will be a component in this one. You have to wonder how motivated the Alabama Crimson Tide are for this game.

Alabama is used to playing for National Championships, and for the first time in several seasons, they are not in the National Title picture.

Oddly enough, where other premier talents are opting to sit out their Bowl games, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. opted to play in this one and end their Alabama careers on the football field.

The Kansas State Wildcats pose some issues for the Alabama defense, with RB Deuce Vaughn a match-up nightmare and Will Howard affecting the game as a passer and runner. Who will be victorious--a highly-motivated Kansas State squad or an incredibly talented Alabama Crimson Tide?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Kansas State +6.5 (-110) O 56 (-110) +220 Alabama -6.5 (-110) U 56 (-110) -260

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kansas State Wildcats Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31, 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kansas State Wildcats Best Pick

Expect the Kansas State Wildcats to be who they are. The Wildcats will likely come out with an up-tempo pace to try and wear down the Alabama defense over four quarters.

Alabama should have no issue moving the ball up and down the field, and if Kansas State's offense can keep up with Alabama, it will push Bryce Young and the receivers to push themselves in the passing game.

Expect Nick Saban and the Alabama coaching staff to highlight Bryce Young in this game, a game by all accounts, other players would opt not to play in. All of this adds to the projection that Bryce Young should eclipse his Passing Yards prop bet.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide, 265.5 Passing Yards: Over

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kansas State Wildcats Final Prediction

Kansas State has had an amazing season and deserves a ton of credit for making it to the Sugar Bowl. I think they are up against it in this contest. You wouldn't think Alabama would be motivated for this contest, but by all accounts, they are playing this one for keeps. A motivated Alabama Crimson Tide is too much for Kansas State. Take the Tide, and give the points.

Alabama Crimson Tide -6.5 (-115) Over 56 (-110)

