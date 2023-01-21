The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Missouri Tigers in an exciting SEC matchup on Saturday night. At the moment, both of these teams appear to have a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament, but the Crimson Tide are aiming for a top seed and hoping to continue their current winning streak of seven games.

The Tigers' most recent victory over their adversary helped them snap a two-game losing streak.

The two teams split their season series a year ago, and this time around, the Crimson Tide will be looking to get off to a strong start against the Tigers, who have taken three of their last four meetings overall.

Alabama vs Missouri Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Alabama Crimson Tide -210 -4.5 (-110) Over 162.5 (-110) Missouri Tigers +180 +4.5 (-110) Under 162.5 (-110)

Alabama vs Missouri Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Alabama vs Missouri Key Stats

With an unblemished record in SEC play and a strong start to the season, the Crimson Tide will want to keep the gas pedal firmly depressed as they travel in this one. Their only two losses this year have come at the hands of Gonzaga and UConn, but victories against Arkansas and Mississippi State on the road, as well as the victory over Kentucky at home have drawn attention.

This Crimson Tide team has had success on both ends of the floor, and they anticipate continuing that trend in this game. The Tigers have one of the poorest defenses in the nation, which should greatly enhance the offensive effectiveness of the Crimson Tide.

Although little was expected of the Tigers this season, they have shown signs of becoming a squad that can contend for an NCAA Tournament appearance. This is one of their best starts in recent memory, as they are 14-4. They gained some attention when they beat Arkansas the last time they played, but more significantly, it ended a two-game losing streak.

The Tigers' primary worry is their defense, especially in light of their opposition. They have one of the worst defensive records in the SEC and are ranked 326th in scoring defense. Fortunately, especially when playing at home, their attack has the firepower to try to keep up, though the Crimson Tide's length on defense might make things interesting.

Alabama vs Missouri Betting Prediction

The Crimson Tide will have a method of creating second-chance opportunities because they are the best offensive rebounding team in the nation and they also control the glass on the defensive end. The Tigers won't be able to produce points in the paint like their opponents because they have so much quality at their disposal.

The Crimson Tide have a 6-0 ATS record overall in their previous six games as well as a 6-0 ATS record in their last six games versus teams with winning straight-up records. Take the away team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide -4.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes