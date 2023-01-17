Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be home to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday in an SEC showdown. Alabama, ranked #4 in the nation, has won six straight, recently blowing out LSU 106-66 to improve to 15-2. Vanderbilt is 9-8, and they just beat Arkansas 97-84 at home. In recent years, these schools have been very competitive against one another, so we'll see if that trend continues tonight.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Alabama Crimson Tide -8.5 (-110) Over 154.5 (-110) -385 Vanderbilt Commodores +8.5 (-110) Under 154.4 (-110) +300

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Key Stats

Alabama has been solid offensively, averaging 110.8 points per 100 possessions this season. They're a perfect 5-0 against SEC schools, and in these games, they've been excellent on defense, holding their opponents to just 34.3% from the field. Overall, they've been one of the best defensive teams in the country, allowing just 91.3 points per 100 possessions.

Freshman Brandon Miller leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (19.5 PPG) and is second in rebounding (8.2 RPG). Miller is one of the best players in the SEC, and as a team, Alabama loves to play at a fast pace and chuck up a lot of threes. Recently, teams haven't been able to deal with Alabama's defense, and Vanderbilt will need to be at their best to end the visitors' winning streak.

Vanderbilt's leading scorer, senior Liam Robbins, averages 13.2 points per game, and he's a big reason as to why the Commodores average 106.7 points per 100 possessions. In conference games, Vanderbilt has gone 2-2 and struggled a bit defensively. On the year, they force just under 11 turnovers per game, so ultimately they'll need to be pretty efficient to pull the upset here tonight.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Prediction

Alabama has won and covered each of their last five games, but Vanderbilt has done well to hang around with good teams. The Commanders have also covered each of their past three contests, but they're just 3-7 ATS at home. Vanderbilt has covered the last four head-to-head meetings, and they were the underdogs every time, but Alabama looks unstoppable at the moment. 'Bama just beat a 12-5 LSU team by 40, so expect them to win and cover here behind Brandon Miller and one of the best defenses in college basketball.

Prediction: Alabama -8.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 50-38-3 (+80.2 units)

