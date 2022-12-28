Albany vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

As a final out-of-conference tune-up, the Albany Great Danes will take a trip to Charlottesville, Virginia, to battle the Virginia Cavaliers tonight.

Albany's season so far has been lackluster, primarily marred by a stretch where they lost six of seven games. Most of the Great Danes' games have come on the road this season, and they've only managed to win two of those nine games so far.

Despite losing their two most recent games, their only losses of the season so far, Virginia is in a position we've grown accustomed to seeing the program over the past decade. They're ranked 13th in the nation, have two wins over then-ranked opponents and have an elite defense that frustrates whoever they're playing.

Tonight, we'll see if Virginia can continue to shut down the enemy or if Albany can become another America East team to pull off a massive upset over Virginia.

Albany vs. Virginia Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Albany +28.0 (-110) Over 127.5 (-110) None Virginia -28.0 (-110) Under 127.5 (-110) None

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Albany vs. Virginia Match Details

Fixture: Albany Great Danes @ Virginia Cavaliers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28, 6:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Albany vs. Virginia Key Stats

Let's start with the defense, which is overwhelmingly in Virginia's favor. The Cavaliers are holding their opponents to 59.8 points per game, the 18th-best mark in the country. Their opponents are only shooting 40.3%.

Albany is allowing 74.9 points per game, which is 316th out of 362 teams. Opposing teams hit 49.6% of their shots against the Great Danes, which ranks 356th.

These teams are similar in points per game, but Virginia is far more efficient. They are scoring 70.2 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the floor and 36.5% shooting from three-point range.

Albany is averaging 68.0 points per game, but only knocking down 41.2% of their shots and 33.3% of their threes.

Albany vs. Virginia Betting Prediction

Virginia's pace is the only reason this game may finish with a score within 30 points. Their style is predicated on minimizing possessions for both teams and winning each one.

Still, Albany's defense is horrid, and Virginia should be able to score at will. Their defense will do what it always does, and they'll coast to victory.

Prediction: Virginia -28.0 (-110)

