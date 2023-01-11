American vs. Army Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Patriot League will be busy tonight with the first tip-off between the American Eagles and Army Black Knights.

American is red-hot, having won four in a row to position themselves atop the Patriot League early. Since dropping their first two games of the season, both on the road, they've gone 12-1. That includes seven consecutive road wins and the perfect start to their conference schedule.

Army was on a four-game winning streak before Colgate snapped it on Monday. It was their first conference loss of the season. The two-point loss snapped a four-game winning streak at home as well. They are back in action tonight with a shot to recapture that momentum though.

This should be a big game, with massive implications for the Patriot League standings down the road. Let's find out if American remain undefeated in the conference, or will Army even up against them in the standings tonight.

American vs. Army Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line American +1.5 (-110) Over 137.5 (-110) +104 Army -1.5 (-110) Under 137.5 (-110) -125

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

American vs. Army Match Details

Fixture: American University Eagles @ Army Black Knights

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Christl Arena

American vs. Army Key Stats

The Army offense can score, and they've scored well in conference play. In their four games, they're averaging 78.8 points per game against Patriot League foes. Their 75-point output on Monday was their lowest against a conference opponent so far. For the season, they are putting up 76.2 points per game, 89th in the nation.

Army's shooting splits are fantastic too, as they are hitting 48.7% of all shot attempts (19th), and 36.2% of three-point attempts (58th). They do struggle at the free throw line, only knocking down 69.6% of those, 230th in the nation.

Conversely, the American defense has been among the best in the country. They are limiting their opposition to 62.9 points per game this season, 39th in the NCAA. In Patriot League games, they allow 61.0 points per game.

They average 3.7 blocks per game (130th) and 8.1 steals per game (67th).

American's offense also knocks down 49.5% of their shits (13th) and 37.1% of their threes (53rd).

American vs. Army Betting Prediction

This game could truly go either way. Both teams are playing well, and it'll probably come down to who establishes their playstyle first.

American has the better defense, and although they score fewer points per game, they are a more efficient offense than Army. The only edge that American doesn't have is rebounding. I think American will keep their streak alive tonight.

Prediction: American Money Line (+104)

Poll : 0 votes