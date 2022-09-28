Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros  Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 28| 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are currently in fourth place in the National League West with 71 wins, at a winning percentage of 0.481. They have a negative away record of 31-43 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Astros are in the top spot in the American League West with 102 wins at a winning percentage of 0.658. They have a great home record of 51-23 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have been very inconsistent this season. They are dependent on Christian Walker for scoring.

He has an OPS of 0.800, 88 RBIs, and 36 home runs at an average of 0.235 this season. Zoe Gallen is delivering for the team with his pitching. He has an ERA of 2.46 and a WHIP of 0.89 this season.

The Astros are doing great this season. Yordan Alvarez has been superb for the team with an average of 0.304, 37 home runs with an OPS of 1.021 and 96 RBIs this season. The scoring department has done its job perfectly.

Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have contributed immensely to the team's success. Verlander has an ERA of 1.82, 167 Ks with a WHIP of 0.84 this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 8.10 PM ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ARIZONA +160 +1.5(-140) o6.5(-104) ASTROS -182 -1.5(+132) u6.5(-105)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Pick

Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks. He has been brilliant this season. He has done well in the last seven days with an ERA of 1.13 and 13 Ks. He will play a crucial role in this game.

Justin Verlander will start for the Astros. He has done decently in the last seven days with an ERA of 3.00.

It will be an interesting matchup as both the players have done well and will look to repeat the same in this game.

Pick: Jack Gallen over 5.5 strikeouts thrown ( -158 )

The game is not that important for the Astros, but they will focus on winning this to sustain their form until the playoffs. Both teams have good starting pitchers, and it is likely to be a close game.

The Astros are scoring better and will win through good scoring and better pitching.

Prediction: Take Astros at ML (-158)

