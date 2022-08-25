"It means everything" - Houston Astros All-Star Yordan Alvarez had one of the greatest moments of his career after his family from Cuba saw him play for the 1st time

Yordan Alvarez is having one of the best seasons of his career. With 31 home runs so far, he is two away from tying his MLB career-high of 33. Potentially surpassing his career-high home run total might not even be the best thing Alvarez remembers about this season. His parents watched him play for the first time in his MLB career on Tuesday.

"It means everything" - Yordan Alvarez

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Wonderful moment for Yordan Alvarez’s family who are here from Cuba: Yordan’s mother (Marilyn Cardogan Reyes), father (Auguistin Eduardo Alvarez Salazar) and brother (Yonder Alvarez Cadogan) are watching him play as a professional for the first time. Wonderful moment for Yordan Alvarez’s family who are here from Cuba: Yordan’s mother (Marilyn Cardogan Reyes), father (Auguistin Eduardo Alvarez Salazar) and brother (Yonder Alvarez Cadogan) are watching him play as a professional for the first time. https://t.co/sAWUksMsR6

In an article by AP News, the Houston Astros slugger explained how much it meant for his family to see him play. Arriving from Cuba were his mother, father, and brother. They arrived at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday to watch Yordan play professionally for the first time.

In the game against the Minnesota Twins, the Astros won 4-2. Alvarez went 1-4 in the win as the Astros extended their AL West lead over the Seattle Mariners. Yordan's family couldn't contain their excitement over watching him play professionally.

"This is one of the biggest moments in my entire life. And I could be able to say so many words, but the truth is that there aren't words to express what I'm feeling right now." - Agustin Eduardo Alvarez Salazar

Yordan's father expressed that this was the greatest moment of his entire life. He went on to explain that it was an extremely difficult process to get to this point today, but they're glad to see Yordan.

"He was just happy and excited because we were all waiting for this moment." Salazar

Yordan Alvarez went on to explain why it meant so much for his family to be with him. When Alvarez traveled from Cuba to play professional baseball, he arrived in the United States alone.

New York Mets v Houston Astros

Since making his debut with the Astros, Alvarez has been a difference maker. Winning American League Rookie of the Year in 2019, Alvarez has been a staple in the Astros' lineup.

"I want to thank Houston because ... they have adopted Yordan as their own kid, and that's something that makes us feel safe and in peace. And I'm glad for that." - Salazar

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros look like real contenders this year to win a World Series

2022: 79-45

2019: 78-46

2017: 76-48

1998: 76-48

2018: 75-49

1999: 74-50

2021: 73-51 Astros record over 124 games in franchise history:2022: 79-452019: 78-462017: 76-481998: 76-482018: 75-491999: 74-502021: 73-51 Astros record over 124 games in franchise history:2022: 79-45 🔥2019: 78-462017: 76-481998: 76-482018: 75-491999: 74-502021: 73-51

With Yordan on track for a career-high season, he is setting the bar for the Houston Astros. With a 12-game lead over the Mariners in the AL West, Houston has a chance to make it back to the World Series.

