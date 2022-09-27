Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of their two-game MLB series at home on Tuesday (September 27) night. Their season series with the Diamondbacks is tied at 1-1.

The Astros shared the spoils in their last series against the Baltimore Orioles, taking their season record to 101-53. They're a solid unit with a 0.319 OBP and a 0.421 slugging percentage. The players know their tasks and come out to dominate their opponents.

The Diamondbacks are out of contention for a wildcard spot in the National League and are 71-83 this season. They have lost two series in a row – against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. They will look to save face in this series, but that's going to be difficult.

The Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound. He's 4-1 this season, with a 1.25 WHIP and an ERA of 2.38. This will be his eighth start of the season and first against the Diamondbacks. He's a good talent and has been performing well since his comeback from injury.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, will start with Zach Davies on the mound. He's 2-4 this season, with an ERA of 4.03 and a WHIP of 1.27. This will be his 26th start of the season. He hasn't registered a win in the last two months. It will be interesting to see how he fares against a well-tuned Astros unit.

Match Details: Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 8:10 pm ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +185 +1.5 (-115) Over 8.0 (-105) Houston Astros -215 -1.5 (-105) Under 8.0 (-115)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros: Best Picks

Although Zach Davies is going up against a very strong unit, he will look to get some strikeouts in the early innings to give his team a fighting chance of a win. The Astros have had their struggles against RHP, but it should be an exciting first innings nonetheless.

Pick: Zach Davies over 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction

The Astros are the clear favorites in tonight's contest. Bettors should take the odds on the Astros to easily cover the spread and take the lead in this two-game series.

Astros -1.5 (-105)

