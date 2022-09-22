Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 21, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers play their fourth game of their five-game series tonight in LA.

The Dodgers are in cruise control as they wait for the playoffs to start. They have won their division and are three wins away from clinching the National League's best record. Given their schedule, they could have their Triple-A club play their remaining games and still pick up the necessary wins.

Paul Francis Sullivan @sullybaseball The Dodgers are 103-45

The francise record for single season wins is 106 (from 2019 & 2021.)



If they finish they year 4-10, they will have the best record in franchise history.



The Dodgers are 103-45The francise record for single season wins is 106 (from 2019 & 2021.)If they finish they year 4-10, they will have the best record in franchise history.The 1953 team won 105 in 154 games. If they split the next 6 games, they will pass them in 154 games https://t.co/jEK19mABVP

"If they finish they year 4-10, they will have the best record in franchise history." - @sullybaseball

Pitching in this one is Madison Bumgarner for the Diamondbacks and Dustin May for the Dodgers.

Throughout his career, Bumgarner has been a Dodger killer. Including his time in San Francisco, he has a 2.93 ERA against LA and averaged almost a K an inning. He did allow five runs in his last outing at the Stadium, but that was merely a blimp in his otherwise perfect game log against the boys in blue.

Missing most of the season with an injury, May has been stellar since returning in late August. He had one bad outing against the San Diego Padres, but he still holds an ERA of 3.46. He's finding his stuff just in time for the playoffs.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 10.10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

"Dodger Stadiun on Wednesday morning." - hoyssie

Arizona Diamdonbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Over/Under First 5 Innings Spread D-Backs +2.5 (-130) Over 8.5 (-115) +0.5 (+155) Dodgers -2.5 (+105) Under 8.5 (-105) -0.5 (-190)

Arizona Diamdonbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

The Dodgers will likely win this game once they dig into Arizona's bullpen. Bumgarner should be able to take a lead into the sixth inning, and the odds are too juicy to pass up on this one.

Arizona First Five Innings (+230)

Mookie Betts will enter play with a .270 batting average.

Betts is yet to record a hit in this series against the D-Backs. This is unusual for him as he has a lifetime .277 average against the Diamondbacks. Bettors should look for him to roll tonight.

Mookie Betts Over 1.5 Bases (-137)

Arizona Diamdonbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The Dodgers are 13 - 4 against the Diamondbacks, but the games are usually close. Considering the Diamondbacks are running out their stud tonight, there is no reason to think the Dodgers will win by 3. The D-Backs have a great chance of winning this game, but the spread is a no-brainer.

Arizona -2.5 (-130)

