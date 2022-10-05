Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona D’Backs take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the series decider on Wednesday, October 5 at the American Family Field. Both sides have failed to qualify for the playoffs and don’t have anything to play for. This is the final game of the regular season and will decide the outcome of this series as well.

The D’Backs have struggled this season as they currently sit fourth in the NL West standings with an overall record of 73-88. They were much closer to third-placed Giants earlier in the season, but have fallen off since.

Their recent form has been poor. They have lost seven of their last 10 games. For the most part, the D’backs have had a decent season, thanks to great performances by Christian Walker and Zac Gallen. Walker has excelled in the batting department with 36 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 89.35 runs created.

The Brewers were bitterly disappointed to have missed out on the playoffs. They were very close but fell short of the Phillies by a slim margin. Their season as a whole has been a great success. With one game remaining in their regular season, their overall record reads 86-75 with a win percentage of .534.

One of the main reasons for their success this season has been the sublime form of Corbin Burnes.

Burnes leads the side in all the major pitching metrics, including ERA (.298) and strikeouts (238).

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details.

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4:10 PM EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers best pick

Corbin Burnes is the top pick for the game. The Brewers pitcher has an ERA of 2.99 and has started 20 games this season, out of which the Cubs have won 12. He has 238 strikeouts this season, the most of any Brewers player this season. He has a WHIP rating of 0.980 this season and is the top prop for Ks in this game.

Pick: Over 7.5 Ks (-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Arizona D’backs +1.5 Over 7 +145 Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 Under 7 -174

D’Backs v Brewers Final Prediction:

The Arizona side has struggled lately, while the Brewers have been pretty decent. There is not much to separate between the two sides when it comes to their starting pitchers for the evening as Burnes and Kelly have quite an evenly matched record this season. But if we consider the overall landscape of the season, roster quality, and on-hand home advantage, the Brewers are the safe bets to win the game and subsequently the series as well.

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5

