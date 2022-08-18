Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 18, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants round out a four-game series Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park.

It looked like the Diamondbacks were in danger of being swept as they went into the eighth inning of last night's game trailing 1-2. However, the D-Backs strung together a few hits to score two and take a 3-2 victory. Now with Zac Gallen on the mound, they may be able to leave the Bay with a series split.

Pitching in this one are Zac Gallen for the D-Backs and Logan Webb for the Giants.

Gallen has been absolutely incredible this season and utterly untouchable in his last five games. Gallen has allowed just four runs in his previous five starts, and he also has three shutouts in that stretch. He'll try to continue that magic today.

Webb has been solid for the Giants this season. While he has been dinged up a time or two, he's been consistent, almost matching his numbers from last year exactly.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 3:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Fransicso, CA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Diamondbacks +130 Yes (+115) Over 3 Runs (-124) Giants -154 No (-135) Over 4 Runs (+102)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

While Webb is no Gallen, he's still a starter that has the kind of consistency any ball club would love to have. If both starters do their job today, they'll likely only give up two or three runs.

Under 7 Runs (-106)

Josh Rojas has a .277 batting average this season.

Josh Rojas has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball this past week. He has five RBIs while batting .320. Bettors should always ride with the hot hand, and they should expect him to continue to do damage today.

Josh Rojas to Record an RBI (+230)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction

Arizona has won the last five games Gallen has started, and they are 14-8 on games he started this season. Given the plus sign on Arizona's moneyline, bettors have to ride with Gallen today.

Arizona (+130)

