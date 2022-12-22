Arizona vs. Morgan State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Morgan State Bears will be on the road as they take on the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, December 22nd, in an NCAA Men's Basketball non-conference matchup.

The Bears are struggling a bit this season as they are 4-7 and are coming off a 75-63 road loss against the UMBC Retrievers back on December 10th. The Wildcats are a dominant 11-1 up to this point and are riding a five-game winning streak after an 85-64 home win over the Montana State Bobcats.

Morgan State Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Morgan State Bears +29.5 (-110) Over 160.5 (-115) Arizona Wildcats -29.5 (-110) Under 160.5 (-105)

Morgan State Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats Match Details

Fixture: Morgan State Bears at Arizona Wildcats

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tuscon, AZ

Morgan State Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats Key Stats

The Bears have been doing an outstanding job this season throughout the offense thus far. They are scoring 80.9 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor. They are dependent on the production of senior guard Isaiah Burke, who is averaging 17.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 blocks, and one steal in 32.1 minutes per game. He is definitely a solid player to focus on when he is on the court.

Their defense has been playing pretty well as the Bears are allowing 70.4 points per game and have been doing well at forcing turnovers. As of this point, they are averaging 4.4 blocks and 12.6 steals per game.

The Arizona Wildcats too have been doing incredibly well offensively as they are scoring 90 points heading into this game. They also had a solid shooting percentage, connecting on 52.9 percent of their shots. Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis is trying to continue improving as in 27.9 minutes, he is putting up 19.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, two assists, 0.9 blocks, and one steal per game up to this point.

The Wildcats defense has been elite as they are giving up 74.3 points per game. They have been doing well on the glass with 41.8 rebounds per game while recording 4.1 blocks and 6.1 steals as well.

Morgan State Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats Best Picks and Prediction

There is a reason why the Arizona Wildcats are the fifth-ranked program in the country while the Morgan State Bears are 0-6 on the road this season. These teams have been playing two very different tiers of opponents and this should be a huge game for the Wildcats.

The ability to defend shots is critical as Morgan State is allowing 44.8 percent of shots against them while Arizona has an opposing field goal percentage of 40.6 so far. All in all, go with the Arizona Wildcats to cover the massive spread.

Pick: Arizona Wildcats -29.5 (-110)

