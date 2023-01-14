Arizona vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - PAC-12 | College Basketball

A collegiate basketball match between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks will be played at the Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday. The Wildcats are aiming for their 16th victory while the Ducks are striving for their tenth victory. The Wildcats are 15-2 for the season and sit fourth in their conference standings, while the Ducks are 9-8 for the season and sit sixth in the conference.

The Wildcats defeated the Oregon State Beavers in their last game but failed to cover the spread as 15.5-point favorites. The Ducks lost to the Sun Devils in their most recent conference game and failed to cover the spread as four-point favorites.

Arizona vs Oregon Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Arizona Wildcats -180 -4 (-110) Over 153 (-115) Oregon Ducks +155 +4 (-110) Under 153 (-105)

Arizona vs Oregon Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Wildcats at Oregon Ducks

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Arizona vs Oregon Key Stats

The Wildcats score 85.8 points on average while shooting 49.8% from the field and give 72.5 points on 40.6% of their attempts. Oumar Ballo averages 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds, while Azuolas Tubelis scores 20.6 points and dishes out 2.1 assists per game.

Pelle Larsson is pulling down 5.1 rebounds, and Kerrin Kriisa is the third player in double figures. The Wildcats are making 73.4 percent of their free throws and shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Wildcats are collecting 38.1 rebounds per game while allowing 32.7 percent three-point shooting.

The Ducks score 70.1 points on 45.3 percent of their shots on average while surrendering 65.1 points on 40.8 percent of their shots. N'Faly Dante averages 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, while Will Richardson scores 15.6 points and pulls down 4.3 boards per game.

Quincy Guerrier is the third player in double figures, with Kel'el Ware pulling down 5.1 rebounds. The Ducks' field goal percentage is 30.3 percent, while their free throw percentage is 66.2 percent. The Ducks are collecting 35.1 rebounds per game while only allowing 32.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Arizona vs Oregon Betting Prediction

On their home court, the Ducks are never easy to beat, so an unexpected victory here wouldn't come as a surprise. Having played great offense and winning as favorites by an average of 13.2 points, the Wildcats are just the superior team by a substantial margin.

Simply put, the Ducks lack the will most nights to compete. The Wildcats' high-tempo scoring offense will overwhelm the flimsy Ducks' defense tonight. Take the Wildcats to defeat the Ducks in this one and cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Arizona Wildcats -4 (-110)

