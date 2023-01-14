Arkansas vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | SEC | College Basketball

When the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8) on Saturday afternoon, they will be looking to end their two-game losing streak. The Razorbacks are 1.5-point favorites after losing to Alabama 84-69. The Commodores were 16.5-point underdogs when they lost to Tennessee, 77-68. In their last 10 games versus the Commodores, the Razorbacks are 8-2.

Arkansas vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Ove/Under Arkansas Razorbacks -200 -5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-110) Vanderbilt Commodores +170 +5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110)

Arkansas vs Vanderbilt Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Vanderbilt Commodores

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

Arkansas vs Vanderbilt Key Stats

After defeating Missouri, the Razorbacks suffered two straight defeats. They will attempt to end their losing run by defeating the Commodores, which would be their ninth victory in their last 12 games.

The Razorbacks score an average of 75.8 points per game. In their most recent game, they made 42.6% of their field goals and 20% of their three-point attempts, totaling 69 points.

Despite allowing 64.2 points per game, the Razorbacks' defense has been strong. They lost their previous game by a score of 84 points, so they will need to play much better to win.

Following a three-game winning streak, the Commodores have dropped their last two contests. They will attempt to end their losing streak by defeating the Razorbacks, which would be their fourth victory in six games.

The Commodores score a median number of points per contest. In their most recent game, they scored 68 points while making 22.2 percent of their three-point attempts and 37.9 percent of their field goals.

With 68.6 points allowed per game, the Commodores have displayed strong defense. If they wish to win this game after giving up 77 points in their previous contest, they will need to put in a greater effort.

Arkansas vs Vanderbilt Betting Prediction

In their last seven games, the Commodores have dropped four. They have been effective offensively, averaging over 71 points per game at home. With less than 68 percent of their at-home free throws being made, they have struggled on the charity stripe.

The Razorbacks average more than nine steals per game on the road, and their poor ball handling will be a concern against them. However, their strong rebounding has kept them in this game.

Expect the Commodores to have trouble scoring in this game because the Razorbacks limit opponents to scoring under 70 points a game when they are on the road. Take the away team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Arkansas Razorbacks -5 (-110)

