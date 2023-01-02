Army vs. Lafayette Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 2 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Army Black Knights are hitting the road tonight to face the Lafayette Leopards. This will be the first game of 2023 for both of these Patriot League foes.

The Black Knights have won their last two games, including their conference opener against Lehigh Valley on Friday. The win evened-up their record at 7-7 for the season.

Lafayette had a tough out-of-conference schedule, and that's reflected by their 2-12 record. Their Patriot League opener on Friday was a 13-point home loss. The Leopards are yet to win at home this season.

Both teams will be bringing their best tonight, trying to earn a conference win. Let's see if the Black Knights can push their winning streak to three, or if Lafayette will get their third win of the season.

Army vs. Lafayette Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Army Pick'em (-110) Over 133.0 (-110) -110 Lafayette Pick'em (-110) Under 133.0 (-110) -110

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Army vs. Lafayette Match Details

Fixture: Army Black Knights @ Lafayette Leopards

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Army vs. Lafayette Key Stats

The Lafayette Leopards have one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NCAA this season. They rank 353rd in the nation in points per game, averaging only 60.8 points. Their field goal percentage is only 40.5%, which ranks 334th.

Lafayette's defense is better, as they limit their opponents to 67.3 points per game, 136th. However, their opponents hit 44.6% of their shots (271st) and 34.2% of threes (251st).

Meanwhile, the Black Knights are putting up 75.7 points per game (114th) on 47.6% shooting (53rd). The Black Knight's defense is awful, though, allowing 72.3 points per game (257th in the nation). Their opponents shoot 43.3% from the field, 211th.

The Black Knights have been the much better rebounding team this season. They are grabbing 36.1 boards per game. Lafayette is one of the worst rebounding teams in the country, only pulling down 29.8 per game, 358th in the country.

Army vs. Lafayette Betting Prediction

The Black Knights' offense should be able to feast tonight and get buckets fairly easily. However, their defense will probably allow their rivals to stay in the game as they have for much of the season. Both teams should be able to score over 65 points tonight.

Prediction: Over 133.0 Points (-110)

