Atlanta Braves vs Oakland Athletics: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 7, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season  

The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics play the second game of their two-game set. After last night's victory, the Braves are now tied for first place in the National League East. The Braves take hold of the division with just 26 games left in the season.

"Matt Olson gave himself a warm welcome back to Oakland tonight" - MLBONFOX

Matt Olson was traded by the A's to the Braves in dramatic fashion this off-season. Olson was dubbed Freddie Freeman's replacement at a time when Freeman's return seemed imminent.

While Olson is no MVP, he's been more than servicable as the first baseman for Atlanta. He's batting .247 with 28 dingers.

Atlanta Braves vs Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Braves @ Athletics

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 3:37 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Spencer Strider set an Atlanta franchise record with 16 Ks in his last start.

Pitching in this one are Spencer Strider for the Braves and Ken Waldichuk for the Athletics.

Strider is coming off an historical performance. Last time out, the righty threw 16 strikeouts in eight innings. After that game, he is a lock for National League Rookie of the Year (-550).

Waldichuk is making just his second-ever MLB appearance. He looked great in his first start against the Washington Nationals, allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings. Unfortunately for him, this Braves lineup is far more formidable.

Atlanta Braves vs Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Spread Over/Under Team Totals Braves -1.5 (-164) Over 7 Runs (-122) Over 4.5 Runs (-115) A's +1.5 (+136) Under 7 Runs (+100) Under 2.5 Runs (-130)

Atlanta Braves vs Oakland Athletics Best Pick

Oakland is a mid-tier strikeout team, falling in the middle of the pack with their 8.4 Ks-a-game average. However, Strider has exhibited time and time again that he is a top-of-the-line strikeout king. This is a prop bettors should ride until Strider gives them a reason not to.

Spencer Strider Over 8.5 (+118)

Codify @CodifyBaseball 40% of plate appearances against Spencer Strider have started with two strikes. That stat is almost as insane as this picture. 40% of plate appearances against Spencer Strider have started with two strikes. That stat is almost as insane as this picture. https://t.co/vFx1seUaPn

Atlanta Braves vs Oakland Athletics Prediction

Keeping it short and sweet, the Braves are going to roll. Several times this season, Atlanta has annihilated young pitchers, and they are gunning to do it again today. Strider may not put up 16 Ks, but he'll have a great game and pick up his 10th win of the season. Braves sweep the short set.

Braves -2.5 (+100)

