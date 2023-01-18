Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) are currently riding high on a three-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Dallas Mavericks (24-21), most recently endured back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Hawks have looked strong of late in what has been a hit-and-miss season thus far. Point guard Trae Young and shooting guard Dejounte Murray have been leading offensive charge in the team's recent wins. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are almost not even the same team when star point guard Luka Doncic is injured.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Hawks @ Mavericks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

On the Hawks' front, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

On the Mavericks' end, power forward Maxi Kleber is out with a torn hamstring. Point guard Luka Doncic is probable despite recent ankle issues. Point guard McKinley Wright IV is out due to a foot sprain. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. is out with an ankle injury. Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable due to hip issues. Shooting guard Josh Green is questionable due to elbow issues.

Player Team Injury Status Maxi Kleber Mavericks Hamstring Out Luka Doncic Mavericks Ankle Probable McKinley Wright IV Mavericks Foot Out Tim Hardaway Jr. Mavericks Ankle Out Dorian Finney-Smith Mavericks Hip Questionable Josh Green Mavericks Elbow Questionable

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Hawks +3.5 (-110) Ov 231.5 (-110) +140 Mavericks -3.5 (-110) Un 231.5 (-110) -165

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Hawks - PG: Trae Young, SG: Dejounte Murray, SF: De'Andre Hunter, PF: John Collins, C: Onyeka Okongwu

Mavericks - PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Spencer Dinwiddie, SF: Reggie Bullock, PF: Dorian Finney-Smith, C: Christian Wood

Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction

The Hawks have enjoyed a good run of form lately, besting the Indiana Pacers, the Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. Trae Young is averaging an impressive 27.4 points per game while Dejounte Murray is reaching an average of 28. Defensively, the team has been solid but unspectacular of late, applying pressure in all areas.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are now 1-4 in their last five games. Alternating between winning streaks and losing skids has become a recurring pattern with the Dallas outfit. The team's defense noticeably floundered against the Trail Blazers, averaging an alarming 138 surrendered points over the two games. The team is dealing with a number of injuries at the moment that have hampered their momentum.

Overall, with the home-court advantage and a few days of rest, the Mavericks should be able to bounce back tonight. The Hawks' defense will likely struggle to contain Doncic if he's cleared to compete.

Prediction: Mavericks -3.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes